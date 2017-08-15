Vandals take aim at Foots’ controversial work

(CNS): The controversial statues created by Cayman Brac artist Ronald ‘Foots’ Kynes and displayed at his yard and land nearby at his South Side home have been vandalised. The local artist was arrested last month under archaic legislation after some of his neighbours had complained to police that the work was offensive because it depicted stylised images of women in sexual embraces, which they claimed contravened obscenity laws. But now someone has gone a step further by smashing up some of the sculptures. Police, who have not charged Foots with any crime since his arrest, are now investigating the vandalism.

The artist found his work had been damaged on Saturday, 12 August, having last seen the pieces intact the evening before. When police arrived at the property on Saturday they found some statues that had been on display damaged and lying on the ground. Police said they spoke with the complainant, checked the area and are conducting an investigation.

Like many artists, Foots’ work challenges the boundaries of convention and stirs up debate but whether the public appreciates the work or finds it offensive, art has long held a place in society where people expect boundaries to be pushed. After his arrest, Foots said he was planning to stand his ground as he believes he is the victim of a witch-hunt and the art was displayed on his own land.

“I will not take it down, plain and simple, and I’ll fight them through any court in the world, and if I have to we’ll all tumble through the gates of hell on this issue, at the cost of my own soul. I have no problem with this. I will stand my ground and my rights,” Kynes told Cayman 27 last month. “If this issue does go to court, because right now I’m under suspicion, OK? I’m not formally charged yet and then one thing I will say…If and when it does, I want a jury,” he added.

CNS reached out to the National Gallery of the Cayman Islands as well as local artists and, while the gallery had not responded to our requests for comment, a number of artists told us that Foots’ arrest had caused them concern because censorship has a chilling effect on all artists.

Anyone with information on the destruction of the art is asked to contact the Cayman Brac Police Station at 948-0331. Anonymous tips can also be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

Category: Crime