‘Unity’ government to set out policies in LA

(CNS): Almost three months after the coalition unity government was cobbled together in the wake of the indecisive election result the people of Cayman will get an idea today of the new ‘unity’ government’s policy platform when the premier and the finance minister present the Strategic Policy Statement in the Legislative Assembly. The statement will underpin the forthcoming two-year budget and set out the government’s priorities for this administration and the wider policies it will pursue. The PPM-led government is also made up of the CDP and three independent members, all of whom campaigned on different policy platforms. The SPS will give the people an idea of what policies of the PPM, CDP and independents will make it into the government plans and which will be scuppered. While not all of the various factions in the new government campaigned on widely different policy platforms some key promises made by the politicians on the campaign trail could prove difficult to keep.

Dwayne ‘John John’ Seymour, now the health minister in the Cabinet bound by collective responsibility, had a moratorium on work permits at the centre of his policy platform, which was a key factor in his election, but it is almost certain that it will not be part of the new government’s policy document. The CDP opposed the PPM’s current proposals for the cruise-berthing facility and the approach to financial services regulation. It remains to be seen if the Progressives will stay the course on their proposed controversial dock or waiver on beneficial ownership and common reporting. The Progressives have also rejected the idea of building a separate trade school and want to pursue vocational training through a variety of different means via existing institutions and the private sector.

How much Premier Alden McLaughlin has had to cut from the Progressives agenda and how much he has had to adopt from the CDP manifesto and the independents’ platforms should be revealed during the policy statement.

Following that presentation, CNS understands that the opposition leader will be calling for a debate on the statement which. if it goes ahead, will be followed by debates on some private member’s motions. Government is also facing dozens of questions from opposition members but it will not be bringing any legislation during this first meeting of the new parliament, which is expected to be relatively short before an adjournment until the budget meeting.

The proceedings at the LA are open to the public and are scheduled to begin at 10am. It can also be viewed live on CIG-TV or on-line on the government station’s YouTube channel. It is also being aired live on Radio Cayman and will be repeated later this evening on both the TV and radio.

