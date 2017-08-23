‘Unity’ government to set out policies in LA
(CNS): Almost three months after the coalition unity government was cobbled together in the wake of the indecisive election result the people of Cayman will get an idea today of the new ‘unity’ government’s policy platform when the premier and the finance minister present the Strategic Policy Statement in the Legislative Assembly. The statement will underpin the forthcoming two-year budget and set out the government’s priorities for this administration and the wider policies it will pursue. The PPM-led government is also made up of the CDP and three independent members, all of whom campaigned on different policy platforms. The SPS will give the people an idea of what policies of the PPM, CDP and independents will make it into the government plans and which will be scuppered. While not all of the various factions in the new government campaigned on widely different policy platforms some key promises made by the politicians on the campaign trail could prove difficult to keep.
Dwayne ‘John John’ Seymour, now the health minister in the Cabinet bound by collective responsibility, had a moratorium on work permits at the centre of his policy platform, which was a key factor in his election, but it is almost certain that it will not be part of the new government’s policy document. The CDP opposed the PPM’s current proposals for the cruise-berthing facility and the approach to financial services regulation. It remains to be seen if the Progressives will stay the course on their proposed controversial dock or waiver on beneficial ownership and common reporting. The Progressives have also rejected the idea of building a separate trade school and want to pursue vocational training through a variety of different means via existing institutions and the private sector.
How much Premier Alden McLaughlin has had to cut from the Progressives agenda and how much he has had to adopt from the CDP manifesto and the independents’ platforms should be revealed during the policy statement.
Following that presentation, CNS understands that the opposition leader will be calling for a debate on the statement which. if it goes ahead, will be followed by debates on some private member’s motions. Government is also facing dozens of questions from opposition members but it will not be bringing any legislation during this first meeting of the new parliament, which is expected to be relatively short before an adjournment until the budget meeting.
The proceedings at the LA are open to the public and are scheduled to begin at 10am. It can also be viewed live on CIG-TV or on-line on the government station’s YouTube channel. It is also being aired live on Radio Cayman and will be repeated later this evening on both the TV and radio.
Check back to CNS later this morning for highlights from the policy statement.
This is sad times for our beloved isle Cayman with her soft fresh breezes…
Policies policies is this for real! When is this ‘ facade’ going to end? Moratorium on work permit, 60% decrease in gun crime, vocational school, increase of seaman’s stipend and the list goes on and on. You can fool people some of the time but not all the time. Work permits / PRS still granting, increase of crime , no plans for vocational school, Seafarers dont bank on increase of stipend. Another 4yrs will go by so quickly that these ‘ so called polices ‘ will be still on the back burners leaving next government to inherit and the cycle goes on and on that they eventually become defunct. Caymanians dont be fooled the next time around!
Do these clowns even know what unity means?
Unity…..most humorous thing I have read all day!!
Did any Caymanians apply?
The “Utility” government will be the same as all other democracies. The “leaders” will all try to get the most $$$ they can by hook or crook and won’t worry about anything else. It’s been happening all your life and it will continue. Let’s face it. Politicians are human. Humans are greedy.
Alden either can’t seen the damage he has done or more likely doesn’t care…..so I’m guessing it’s going to be more of work permits and PR for everyone.
it will be more ‘do-nothing’ ppm……
Presumably you would prefer the ‘do everything (for their benefit)’ CDP and then have to pay more to correct the f-ups.
why does it have to be one or the other???
Bcoz Arden Hazzard and Mac could not agree on anything much less form a govt after the May election. INDs were sooooo disorganised
