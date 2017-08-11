Thieves make off with tourist’s backpack

(CNS): Two men ran off with a red backpack that was left on the sand near Tiki Beach yesterday by a tourist while he was taking a swim. The police were called to Seven Mile Beach at around 1:30 on Thursday afternoon and learned that the thieves were spotted running toward the bushes with the bag. No descriptions were given but the police issued a warning to locals and visitors at the beach not to leave valuables unsecured and unattended.

“We can all understand how it is tempting to leave our things on the sand while we take a swim, especially if the beach is relatively empty,” said Inspector Lloyd Marriott, Area Commander for West Bay. “But theft is almost always a crime of opportunity, and leaving valuables unattended creates that opportunity. It is far better to leave wallets and identification locked away out of sight in a vehicle than on the sand.”

Anyone with information is asked to call George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

