Thieves make off with Honda from GT carpark

(CNS): Following a short lull in what has become a common crime on Grand Cayman, police are on the lookout for a dark blue 1995 Honda Civic stolen from the Bayshore Mall parking lot Thursday. The car (pictured left) was reported stolen that evening after the owner discovered it was missing at about 8pm, having parked it in the George Town lot that morning around 8am.

The car’s registration number is 95 551 and anyone with information is asked to call George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

