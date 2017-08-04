Thieves make off with Honda from GT carpark
(CNS): Following a short lull in what has become a common crime on Grand Cayman, police are on the lookout for a dark blue 1995 Honda Civic stolen from the Bayshore Mall parking lot Thursday. The car (pictured left) was reported stolen that evening after the owner discovered it was missing at about 8pm, having parked it in the George Town lot that morning around 8am.
The car’s registration number is 95 551 and anyone with information is asked to call George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.
Category: Crime, Local News
Now just look for another store getting robbed this weekend.
1
0
An old dark blue Honda? Every second car is an old dark blue Honda normally driven at breakneck speeds by someone almost laying down in their front seat and with absolutely no regard for anyone else on the road.
1
0
Doesn’t Bayshore Mall have a parking ticket system and attendant? How did they get out?
1
0