Teen faces serious charge over machete attack

(CNS): After giving himself up to police, 19-year-old man from North Side was charged with attempted murder on Friday in the wake of a violent incident in George Town. Police and other emergency personnel were called to an altercation on Watler’s Road just before 11am (11 August) where they found one of two men involved in the incident had received serious injuries from a machete, which had been reportedly inflicted by the teenager. The injured man was taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital where he is now in a stable condition in intensive care with lacerations to his head and back. But his attacker had left the scene.

RCIPS officers said they later tracked down the young suspect and, after speaking to him, he decided to turn himself over to the police. He has since been formally charged with attempted murder, officers stated in a release, and he was due to appear before the court today (14 August).

