Suspected burglar caught by cops, 2nd on the run

(CNS): Police arrived within four minutes of a report of a burglary at a condo on Seven Mile Beach in the early hours of Wednesday morning, and managed to nab one of the suspects after witnessing him and his alleged partner in crime climb out of a window. Officers were called to a report of a burglary-in-progress at a condominium complex near Silver Sands on West Bay Road, just after 2:30am.

They spotted two masked men jumping through a side window of an office building on the premises. Both suspects started running towards Seven Mile Beach and police went after them but one managed to get away. The other suspect, a 29-year-old man from George Town, was caught on the beach and arrested on suspicion of burglary.

That man is currently in police custody and officers are now looking for the second suspect, who was described as about 6-feet tall, dressed all in black, with a black mask and gloves.

Anyone with any information about this incident or this individual is asked to call George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can also be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

