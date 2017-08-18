Strengthening expected as Harvey rolls into Caribbean

(CNS): Tropical Storm Harvey was rolling westward towards the Caribbean on Friday afternoon at about 21mph with winds of around 40mph which forecasters said were expected to strengthen. On the predicted path the storm should pass well south of the Cayman area but the local weather service is continuing to monitor Harvey as it moves towards our region. According to the National Hurricane Center in Miami, the storm’s forecast track should see Harvey move away from the Windward Islands and through the eastern Caribbean Sea, Friday evening, before it moves into the central Caribbean area on Saturday. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles to the north of the centre.

Two other areas of showers and thunderstorm activity out in the Atlantic look to be heading north and at this stage are not expected to move into the Caribbean even if they become tropical storms.

Meanwhile, locally, forecasters were calling for an increase in cloudiness and showers across the Cayman area tonight as a tropical wave moves west across the northwest Caribbean. Radar images show isolated showers south of the Cayman Islands moving west.

