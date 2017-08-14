Saved boater returns to Cayman to be saved again

(CNS): Edward Hendricks-Hyde (a.k.a Rivers) has returned to the Cayman Islands after his incredible ordeal at sea and was in church this weekend fulfilling a promise he said that he made to God while adrift on the water. Hyde was saved by Mexican fishermen who found him in very poor health aboard the boat in which he and Chadwick Bodden left West Bay for a fishing trip in June, and which turned into a nightmare when the small boat’s engine failed. Bodden was not as lucky as his fishing companion as Hyde said that Bodden died some days before he was rescued.

Having finally returned to Cayman, he attended the Seventh-day Adventist church in George Town at the earliest opportunity to be saved again.

“He made a promise to God while at sea that if He saved his life the first thing he would do was to give his life to God through baptism,” said Pastor Sethres Dixon from the Adventist church who officiated at the ceremony. “I suggested scheduling it another weekend to allow time for better preparations, but he would not wait – it had to be done the very first Sabbath – it was the first thing he wanted to do as he got home,” Dixon added.

Hyde’s mother, Ezona Moore, is a member of the church and the pastor said that he is close to the family as they are originally from the Bay Islands, Honduras, where Dixon is from. Hyde has not yet revealed the full story of his 44-day ordeal at sea and what happened to Bodden but officials from the Adventist group said he has plans to call a press conference shortly.

