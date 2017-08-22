Running toilet led police to loaded gun

(CNS): A jury heard that police found a loaded .38 Smith & Wesson revolver because of a running toilet cistern, during a bust in Savannah last year, as the crown opened its case against Jay Calvert Ebanks (23), Tuesday, for possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. The local man has pleaded not guilty and says the gun belonged to another man, Antonio Bullard, who had illegally landed in Cayman from Jamaica and has since been deported. Ebanks was arrested last August along with four other people following an early morning raid at the house where he lives with his brother and mother, a senior immigration officer, and where his girlfriend and Bullard were also staying on the day the police turned up.

As the crown set out its case against Ebanks, prosecuting counsel Scott Wainwright told the jury of five women and two men that police had cause to execute a search warrant where Ebanks lived. On arrival they began searching his bedroom in the presence of his mother, Jeanine Lewis, and found 10 rounds of .40 calibre ammunition, which Ebanks has admitted were his and for which he has already pleaded guilty.

However, the revolver was found in the toilet cistern in the ensuite bathroom in his mother’s room. It was uncovered when a police officer involved in the house search had escorted Lewis, who was witnessing the search of her son’s room, into her own room so she could answer the phone. After dealing with the call she raised her concerns that she could hear water running from somewhere. The officer accompanying her stepped towards the ensuite bathroom and told her he believed it was coming from the toilet cistern. He then approached and lifted the lid of the toilet tank and saw the gun.

He then called out to the other officers who came and dealt with the weapon.

After that, the police arrested all of those present at the house at the time but Ebanks stated that neither his family members nor his girlfriend were connected to the ammunition or gun. During a police interview the crown said that Ebanks had admitted knowing about the Smith & Wesson but claimed it belonged to Bullard. When DNA tests were eventually completed sometime later, Ebanks’ DNA was not on the weapon but DNA from Bullard was present. However, by then Bullard had been deported, which meant he was never charged and was why, Wainwright explained to the jury, Bullard was not in the dock.

Ebanks was charged, however, and despite admitting to police he was aware of the weapon he has pleaded not guilty to its possession.

The case continues.

