Rum Point calm as cops keep up pressure
(CNS): The police said that things were calm and orderly in and around the Rum Point area this weekend and roadblocks turned up a lot less illegal activity on the roads than previous weekend operations in the Eastern Districts. Only eight tickets were issued at the roadblock and no one was arrested during the beach patrols in North Side. “We are glad to say that in general this was an orderly weekend in North Side,” said Robert Graham, Superintendent of Uniform Operations.
“We would really like to thank the communities of the Eastern Districts for their support of our weekend operations. Achieving this calmer and safer atmosphere is something we are doing together,” he added.
Uniform, armed and marine officers carried out water, mobile and foot patrols in the areas of Rum Point, Starfish Point and Kaibo to address drunk driving, noise complaints and unsafe boating practices. Road blocks were also set up in North Side and near Breakers.
Eight tickets were issued and two drivers were warned for prosecution of traffic offences. Marine patrols boarded two vessels but did not find evidence of illegal activity. In general, the raucous boat gatherings that have been the subject of community complaints were not observed, the police said.
In other operations police made six arrests related to drunk driving and a further four arrests on outstanding warrants over the weekend.
If certain interest didn’t own that you wouldn’t here s%$# the police wouldn’t be there but Mr Dart Got Money$$$ and his investment has to be protected at all cost. so sekkle down childrens
Thanks Sharkey, gone are those days reminding you the powers of Social Media for example CNS CAY 27 and others doesn’t make sense to hide and li ve in denial
Back to UNI; put up Daddy’s Big Boy Toy and park the hot rod in that garage for a few months. Don’t be so foolish RCIP.
Preventitive measures should have been in effect long ago. What do you think? Criminals are only focussed on homes and businesses. These modern days criminals are one step ahead of the police. So dont be complacent that driving up and down on the beach for a couple of days will deter them. For how long? Get specialist training for the police as to how to combat crime and study the minds of these criminals which is vety much lacking. Do you honestly believe anyone would get caught? If there were no beach thefts would you have been patrolling these areas? I am not impressed why wasn’t the public /tourists informed before these incidents happen to take precautionary measures with leaving their personal properties on the beach. You now need to put out advisories and warnings in magazines, cruise ships , travel services and on banners displayed over the Island.
Anonymous 6:21am , you are 100% right , but Government wouldn’t be for that because they believe by hidden in the crab hole and making everything look good on the outside is the best way.
No more of swept under the carpet, Social media very rampant!
Sadly, as long as Cayman will remain a tourist hotspot this is how it’s going to be. Saying that, a lot of these inconsiderate youngsters are home grown. We are not party poopers and understand that everyone wants to enjoy their vacation, it being a fun time. But really people?? Grow up!! Respect residents and other people on vacation. I used to love taking my daughter on weekends to Rum Point. It was so beautiful and peaceful from the humdrum of the tourist hit SMB. Now, it’s like Ibiza in Europe!! Just getting a cheap, dirty party place! (Only Cayman is the most expensive in the Caribbean). RCIPS can only do so much with the officers they have, but I’m afraid these beach patrols and zero tolerance must be a regular occurrence now if we want to get some control back on this island. Please don’t spoil this island by turning a blind eye to these idiots because they are not going to go away. However, your decent tourists will and in the end you will miss them. Jamaica you will become!!
It’s odd that the police feel they need community consent and approval to enforce the laws of the territory. Explains a lot. Keep at it – no community approval is necessary!
good! about time they cracked down on the….
“Rum Point calm” .. but isn’t the area supposed to be, regardless? Yes, it is a local hang-out & much visited by tourist’s & locals alike, but insinuating the area is mostly unruly by the behaviour of some anti social groups , yet Sunday it was found to be calm is just another exhibit of disregard for both law & order as well as respect to other people either living there or visiting there. The New Kman. Perhaps the owners of Rum Point need to re-evaluate their own security measures on the property? Put some decent heavyweights on security detail & eject those that disrupt & engage in illegality. Money invested in this wouldn’t be an issue to them.
Thank you for doing your job? I wish I got newspaper recognition for going to work.
Now, as soon as you go away and move your attention elsewhere, they come back…
See something had to happen before action taken, remember cars are not ideal for Beach Patrols walk and get your feet sink in the sand I did it no regrets! Keep it up.
I passed the police cars leaving Rum Point at 6 pm. Thanks RCIP, but please continue to maintain some presence or it will go back like ir was.
The road blocks need to be in place for much longer into the evening. Far too many ar waiting back until they know the police have gone to continue racing at crazy speeds along Rum Point Drive
Also the police need to get out of their cars and walk the beaches and roads around Rum Point, too many houses and gardens are being abused by drunken, drugged up idiots who care little for the properties they invade every weekend.
It always calms down once the kids go back to school, nothing new here.
