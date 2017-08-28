Rum Point calm as cops keep up pressure

(CNS): The police said that things were calm and orderly in and around the Rum Point area this weekend and roadblocks turned up a lot less illegal activity on the roads than previous weekend operations in the Eastern Districts. Only eight tickets were issued at the roadblock and no one was arrested during the beach patrols in North Side. “We are glad to say that in general this was an orderly weekend in North Side,” said Robert Graham, Superintendent of Uniform Operations.

“We would really like to thank the communities of the Eastern Districts for their support of our weekend operations. Achieving this calmer and safer atmosphere is something we are doing together,” he added.

Uniform, armed and marine officers carried out water, mobile and foot patrols in the areas of Rum Point, Starfish Point and Kaibo to address drunk driving, noise complaints and unsafe boating practices. Road blocks were also set up in North Side and near Breakers.

Eight tickets were issued and two drivers were warned for prosecution of traffic offences. Marine patrols boarded two vessels but did not find evidence of illegal activity. In general, the raucous boat gatherings that have been the subject of community complaints were not observed, the police said.

In other operations police made six arrests related to drunk driving and a further four arrests on outstanding warrants over the weekend.

