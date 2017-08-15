Rogue rider narrowly misses beachgoers
(CNS): Police are investigating an incident on Sunday (13 August) involving motorbike riders who were engaged in dangerous driving at Rum Point. One of the riders is accused of riding on the beach and narrowly missing beachgoers, including children, when the group of six bikers, described by police as illegal drivers, dispersed in various directions when officers responded to complaints.
Police explained that they received information regarding dangerous driving by the riders in the Eastern Districts and when the group of six bikers arrived at Rum Point, uniformed officers and the police helicopter had responded to the area. But when the riders spotted the police, the RCIPS said they all spontaneously sped off in different directions.
One of the riders rode onto the beach, where he nearly struck people on the sand. The police stated in a release about the report that the rider was not being pursued by police when he opted to ride on the beach.
No arrests have yet been made and the incident is under police investigation.
Anyone with any video clips of these riders or any other information is asked to call George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can also be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS) or online here.
Could this happen in Cuba? Stop blaming expats for your increase in crime. You have some heartless homegrown criminals here. CIG stop being in denial. If that be case stop granting work permits and PRS.
I was at Rum Point on Sunday a couple of weeks ago and it was a disgrace. A whole
bunch of kids drinking and smoking weed (and driving), strutting around aggressively trying to intimidate everyone else. RCIPS need to put officers up there permanently at the weekend, if only to deter the drunk/drug driving – easy enough to spot the kids with the wannabe jailhouse tats, gathered round the japanese crap-mobiles, bottle of rum in hand in a cloud of smoke.
Can someone in authority (Customs, DVL or RCIPS) please explain why dirt bikes are legal to be imported but are illegal to be licensed. A person is allowed to import a dirt but not allowed to license it??!! How and why does crap like this happen??!!
How and why?? Because Customs and DVL – two Government Departments – do not coordinate with each other!! Thus leaving the mess to RCIPS to correct and the general public to endure! WOW!!! Morons in charge!!
As usual civil servants don’t care about their job…only their pay cheques….unless they have been bribe
….
Dirt bikes are off road vehicles. If you used for their intend purpose (not on public roads) why should they be illegal? The problem is these morons use them on public roads. These clowns could even fit them with head lights, tail/break lights turn signals and a horn and get them liscenced and insured.
This however won’t solve the problem of dangerous driving and lawlessness these clowns are happy to display.
Why haven’t these fools asked to use the progressive loop or 1 of the dozens of roads like coilers wilderness. Get permission to block it of 1 or 2 Sundays a month and trailer their bikes there?
I believe Kenneth Bryan did this one Sunday and I applaud him for that but all these clowns drove their bikes there on public roads. If someone plans an event like this in the future and I hope someone does they should make it a rule. If the bike isn’t street legal and not trailed to the event the can not participate.
It’s time for the RCIP to clamp down on not just these bikes as they have started but clamp down on trailers without lights. Trucks without secured loads. Bicycles riding at night without lights. Burnt out tail lights. They could even give 48 hour warnings. Get caught with a burnt out light issue a ticket and if you present yourself at the police station with the light fixed they cancel the ticket. Who knows what the police may find if they started pulling people over and talking to them. Maybe just maybe this could help reduce drunk driving and other crimes.
I remember living and working with RCIPS in Cayman with then my young daughter of 7 years of age. On weekends we loved to either be on 7 Mile beach or drive to Rum Point. It was such a beautiful quiet tranquil place..,…,,poor heaven! We swam and ate at the only beachside restaurant. Then it was Americanised! In came the noisy jet skis together with large influx of equally noisy US tourists with the blastimg reggae music. It’s like spring weekend from the states. Completely spoilt. I bet those residents that bought expensive properties there rue the day. Don’t get me wrong, although I’m much older I still love to party but it’s gone out of hand, please come back you beautiful island. I miss you sooooo much!
I built a house there and love it, except on Sunday, and the problems are not the Americans. That’s just you.
The problems at Rum Point on weekends are not American tourists.
There is only one narrow way out. How could they escape?
Maybe rogue riders checking to do a highway robbery . I would imagine no police presence. Be careful you can now see a trend of people being robbed on the beach . Were the beachgoers locals or tourists ? Not looking good Cayman.
Wow, LAWLESS Cayman! Is this for real? 20 miles by 4 miles and you can’t patrol a dead end stretch of land?
Basically, it’s all a dead end.
what on earth is going on in Cayman?. IS there no one left with a little common sense? or sense of responsibility?
