Rogue rider narrowly misses beachgoers

(CNS): Police are investigating an incident on Sunday (13 August) involving motorbike riders who were engaged in dangerous driving at Rum Point. One of the riders is accused of riding on the beach and narrowly missing beachgoers, including children, when the group of six bikers, described by police as illegal drivers, dispersed in various directions when officers responded to complaints.

Police explained that they received information regarding dangerous driving by the riders in the Eastern Districts and when the group of six bikers arrived at Rum Point, uniformed officers and the police helicopter had responded to the area. But when the riders spotted the police, the RCIPS said they all spontaneously sped off in different directions.

One of the riders rode onto the beach, where he nearly struck people on the sand. The police stated in a release about the report that the rider was not being pursued by police when he opted to ride on the beach.

No arrests have yet been made and the incident is under police investigation.

Anyone with any video clips of these riders or any other information is asked to call George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can also be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS) or online here.

