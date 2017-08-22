Rogue driver crashes after running roadblock

(CNS): A 28-year-old man from George Town has been arrested on suspicion of DUI and dangerous driving after he crashed his car into a pick-up truck on Bodden Town Road, Sunday evening, after he careered through a police roadblock. The man was driving a Jeep Wrangler and he had already had a minor collision with another vehicle on Sea View Road at around 5:30pm but had not stopped. Officers on patrol, who received the report, spotted the Jeep further along Sea View Road heading towards town, and began following it.

The police put on the emergency lights and siren but the Jeep didn’t pull over. Police said that the patrol car followed at “a safe speed and distance while in communication with the critical incident commander”. At the junction of Frank Sound Road and Bodden Town Road, the vehicle failed to stop at the police roadblock where a general traffic operation was underway. The Jeep ran through the roadblock, travelling in a westerly direction toward Breakers, but shortly after the driver veered into the eastbound lane and collided with a white pick-up truck.

The driver of the Jeep then lost control of the vehicle which ran into bushes on the east side of the shoulder of the road. He then attempted to run from police on foot but officers caught and arrested the rogue driver. Both he and the driver of the white pick-up truck were taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital with minor injuries. The arrested man was bailed by police to allow for further treatment. No charges have yet been laid.

Category: Crime, Police