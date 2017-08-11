Realtor guilty of stealing over $51K
(CNS): It took a jury of four women and three men less than an hour and a half Thursday to find Antonio (Toni) Paolini (77) guilty on one count of theft in relation to money he took from a client who wanted to purchase a piece of land but spent it on rent in an effort to keep his business afloat. Paolini claimed that he had used the $51,600, which was handed over to his real estate agency by Joana Triana, with the intention of paying it back but a much hoped for sale fell through. Paolini had admitted being stupid but denied being dishonest.
Paolini who was, until this guilty verdict, a man of good character who also has serious health problems, was bailed until sentencing at a later date after his defence attorney, Amelia Fosuhene, requested a social inquiry report.
During the short trial this week before visiting judge, Justice Marva McDonald-Bishop, the court heard that Triana never received the land she believed was going to be hers within a matter of weeks of handing over the cash, and she has never been reimbursed.
As she presented the crown’s case to the jury, prosecutor Toyin Salako had said that Paolini had duped Triana out of her cash and had done so dishonestly, as he had tried to fob her off with claims that the land was complicated by a restriction, which was not true. She also said that opportunities to tell Triana he had spent the money were ignored.
It was not until she pressed the issue several months after handing over the money, when she realised the transfer had never happened, that Paolini admitted he had used her cash. He then converted the payment into a loan agreement, something she had reluctantly agreed to because of his promise to pay back the money. But he did not meet the terms of that agreement and the cash remains unpaid.
Paolini claimed that he had got himself into a financial mess through challenges in the real estate business and poor management. But because he was expecting a major sale to go through, which he believed would have sorted his money difficulties, he used Triana’s cash when his landlord threatened to change the locks on the business. Accepting that he was very stupid, he said he had been thinking about keeping the business going to save his employees when he used the money with the intention of paying it back as soon as possible.
Whimpy would, “gladly pay you Tuesday for a Hamburger today”!
Nobody is really regulating these realtors. This is exactly why self governance of private sectors is a complete failure- I guarantee there are many many realtors who do not seriously understand the importance of trust/escrow accounts and who commingle funds. Realtors should not be allowed to hold funds in trust- ever!
He is just one of the dozens of expat crooks operating in our real estate market, LOCK THEM UP THEN DEPORTATION.
yep, precisely why Northward is full of Caymanians like travel agents, hospital supply buyers, football organization people…oh!
In my humble opinion CIREBA agents are “stealing” with every deal they participate in. The percentage fees they charge in no way reflect the work they put in. But it turns smooth talking tourism sector workers into rich folks and drives up the costs of purchasing any property.
There should be zero work permits for this sector of our economy.
If you keep money that belongs to someone else, which you had promised to use to do something with, and end up using that money for your own needs, you are dishonest and a thief. How he could even think he was not dishonest is beyond me and demonstrates the lack of accountability prevalent here…its never anyone’s fault. My a$$.
Getting into a financial jam doesn’t mean you can take someone else’s money to pay your own expenses. An honest man would asked the landlord for more time and then tried to get this persons sale done to make the rent money, or given up the office and worked from home. If it doesn’t work out you go out of business, but you still give the client money back because if you’re honest you still have it. This happens all the time in Cayman. Reminds me of the travel agent lady who got off because she acted so pitiful and helpless in court. This guy couldn’t pull it off. “I only meant to steal it for a little while” is not a defense.
It’s also very stupid to go into a fast food establishment with machete in hand and demand money. Different ends of the spectrum, but both should be banished from our society.
