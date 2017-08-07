RCIPS visit Mexico in wake of fisherman’s rescue

(CNS): RCIPS officers visited Mexico last week to confirm that the reports of Edward Hendricks-Hyde (a.k.a. Edward Rivers) being found alive at sea after he disappeared with Chadwick Bodden in June and, police said, to continue their enquiries. The RCIPS said they have confirmed that Hyde (39) was discovered by fishermen off the Mexican coast in the boat in which both he and Bodden left Grand Cayman on 23 June. However, the police said that Bodden was feared lost at sea.

Despite media coverage in Mexico about the miraculous survival of Hyde, the authorities here have been relatively tight-lipped about the case. In short statement Monday an RCIPS spokesperson said that Hyde was still unwell. There was no comment about whether or not Hyde has been returned to Cayman or Honduras.

“The RCIPS is in regular contact with the families of both men and providing regular updates on the investigation. Mr Hyde is in poor health, and despite their gratitude for the continued support and well-wishes of the community, his family is requesting minimal disturbances at this time to speed his recovery,” the official stated.

