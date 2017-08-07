RCIPS visit Mexico in wake of fisherman’s rescue
(CNS): RCIPS officers visited Mexico last week to confirm that the reports of Edward Hendricks-Hyde (a.k.a. Edward Rivers) being found alive at sea after he disappeared with Chadwick Bodden in June and, police said, to continue their enquiries. The RCIPS said they have confirmed that Hyde (39) was discovered by fishermen off the Mexican coast in the boat in which both he and Bodden left Grand Cayman on 23 June. However, the police said that Bodden was feared lost at sea.
Despite media coverage in Mexico about the miraculous survival of Hyde, the authorities here have been relatively tight-lipped about the case. In short statement Monday an RCIPS spokesperson said that Hyde was still unwell. There was no comment about whether or not Hyde has been returned to Cayman or Honduras.
“The RCIPS is in regular contact with the families of both men and providing regular updates on the investigation. Mr Hyde is in poor health, and despite their gratitude for the continued support and well-wishes of the community, his family is requesting minimal disturbances at this time to speed his recovery,” the official stated.
That’s one way to get an all inclusive vacation to Cancun
With a tropical storm there…right…
Brilliant! Maybe now we can expect them to understand why driving standards are so bad and arrest the bad ones?
Wait, what?
Trolling the wrong article…driving training was on another link. Sheeesh.
Why are they travelling to Mexico? Are the phone lines out? Was there something about this that is a crime in Cayman?
I assume you are upset about the cost of the police travelling there. Please remember there is still someone missing. If it was your loved one wouldn’t you want police checking every lead? Police cant just assume they know everything that happened based on news reports like you can. They have to investigate and verify as much as possible the circumstances surrounding Chad’s disappearance.
Nice work Columbo! Clearly the fellow (Caymanian) occupant is missing from this recovery situation! Missing human either in another boat somewhere else, in his belly, or perished in the ocean. Should they just tell the family members that they asked over the telephone? Probably not. Time to be quiet.
Because the drug lords who have bought out the cops here have to make sure they are on the same page as the drug lords who have bought out police in mexico. Cant have this happen again, it looks bad for business.
road trip!!!
Oh please, it is called police investigation!! They have every right to go to Mexico – if it was you wouldn’t you want the police to go and interview you as well as the people who found uou. Damned if you do and damned if you don’t.
When you are at drift that’s where the current takes u
