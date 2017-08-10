Public purse owed nearly $9M rubbish fees
(CNS): Government recently issued a notice urging business operators, owners and strata groups to pay their outstanding garbage fees as people in arrears could lose their trade and business or other relevant commercial licences. Officials from the Department of Environmental Health have now confirmed to CNS that there is an outstanding balance of around $8.9 million in fees for rubbish collection that has not been paid. Although much of this stretches back many years, more than $2.7 million has accumulated over the last six years since the end of the July 2011 financial year.
It is understood that the main challenge public officials face collecting fees is the lack of any real sanctions against those that don’t pay and there is no system in place to collect the cash, with the DEH depending on those who are liable for fees to voluntarily go to the office to pay. Fees range from as little as $100 per year for an ordinary residential house to as much as $15,000 for a large hotel.
The UDP 2009-12 administration waived some fees when they introduced other taxes and additional duties during the budget challenges that government faced. But it has never been clear exactly how long that was for and who it impacted, though it has certainly led to the continued failure of many people to pay fees over the last six years.
However, the DEH is now warning that it will not recommend approval for those businesses with accounts in arrears when they apply for renewal of or new trade and business, hotel, liquor or any other commercial licence unless these fees are paid and premises are in compliance with other public and environmental health requirements. Officials also said that residential fee payers at non-licensed properties could see their garbage collection interrupted it they do not promptly settle these arrears.
The challenge faced by the DEH in collecting garbage fees could have further repercussions other than a $9 million hole in the public finances. The department is about to embark on a request for proposals to tackle the long-awaited problem at the landfill and to introduce a much more comprehensive re-use and recycling programme as well as a waste-to energy component to meet government’s integrated waste-management policy.
Given that there will be a public payment component towards the collection of garbage and recycling, whichever private sector partner secures the contract and joins force with government on the project, the issue of fees and their collection is bound to play a major part.
In the meantime, however, the DEH is making an appeal for everyone who owes garbage fees to go to any local post office or at the DEH’s main office at 580 North Sound Road from 8:30am to 5:00pm, Monday to Friday, and pay what is due. People in the Sister Islands are asked to go to the District Administration office.
To query account balances, contact the DEH on 949-6696 or email [email protected]
Category: Local News
The people are not the only irresponsible culprit in this situation. For those that are outstanding over six years; 10 years or 15 years, why did DEH wait so long to disrupt service? What are the chances of DEH collecting the debt that are more than six years old considering there is a limitation law in the Cayman Islands? DEH should take some responsibility in this matter. In trying to collect this money by removing the pickup service or containers, they will create another public health issue?
0
0
Make it easy to pay…give out bank account details for bank transfers so people don’t have to clog up the roads and make more pollution and take time off work to pay and make the fine five times the outstanding fee if more than 3 months late. People also have to know how much to pay and when, and system has to be better than CUC where you get the bill 3 weeks after payment due date, but the cut off notice arrives in seconds…
8
0
Can we get the breakdown of amounts owed by Nationality?
4
2
Seriously?
Based on this lengthy article there is clearly an issue with the method of payment, yet somehow you think this boils down to nationality?
I sincerely hope you were trolling.
0
1
This is such an unbelievable situation! On the one hand it would be easy to “just stop collecting garbage” from irresponsible business operators, but then entire Island would suffer from smell, rodents etc.
However, the main problem here is that the CIG refuses to use its teeth to collect funds owed. What is needed is a central revenue agency which is responsible for all the fees charged by CIG so that when you go to pay your vehicle license fee or mailbox rental fee, the Customer Service Rep can see that you also owe for your garbage fee, hospital bill, and trade and business license! So, for example, if your garbage fee is outstanding, you cannot get your vehicle licensed until all that is due is paid,
We have to teach our citizens and residents to be responsible and to understand that government revenues does not just pay for Civil Servants’ salaries in a vacuum, but they are paid to provide services such as FREE education, grants to elderly and those not able to work and care for themselves, subsidized healthcare, roads, garbage collection for residential households etc. etc. etc.
This “pirate” mentally has remained because we are not taught civics in school and we continue “cloak” our people to be irresponsible.
And another thing…. we need to have a progressive revenue system such that people who cannot afford to pay certain fees can be exempted, and we therefore, do not have to remove fees from all residents in the Country just because . It is unbelievable that Lil Ms. Ebanks, Bodden, Mclean, etc. out of their NAU stipend had to pay the same garbage collection fee as the Managing Partner at Maples and Walkers. It is amazing that we don’t differentiate on fees for luxury cars that cost more than $70K etc.
Enough from my Big Mouth! What say you Sandra Catron, Sandy Hill, Marlroad? it is time for you to take these types of issues to educate and inform your “Followers” that pollute social media with false news.
13
0
Just like Hospital fees, pit bulls, pension laws, the lack of enforcement is an intentional ploy not to upset debtors, the majority of whom are voters. Auditor – General. Please demand some answers and force government to enforce its own laws!
6
0
How about developers, like the Ritz’s Michael Ryan, pay their outstanding balance ($6 million) to the public coffers before being allowed to develop more?
Garbage fees are essential but so are those related to development!
9
0
Well, Michael Ryan has friends. In both parties. That means he is not likely to pay full price for anything, if he pays at all.
Our so-called leaders with the rich play, while hundreds of Caymanian children attend school hungry each day.
4
0
More frequent collections are needed when you have 20+ Filipinos renting out a 3 bedroom house. They accumulate a lot of garbage very quickly and it sits on the side of the road for too long so chickens and dogs tear the bags open (if they use garbage bags) before it’s collected. The trash ends up all over the road!
Also surely the collection fee should be a lot more for a 3 bedroom house occupied by 20+ people than the 3 bedroom house down the road occupied by 3 people.
4
0
Garbage fees for residential households were discontinued in favor of a rise in import duties. However, strata complexes were still being charged up to 15k per year to collect their garbage.
Last time I checked the duty rate was the same for everyone regardless of whether you live in a private home or apartment complex. I am not paying the strata fees because it is discriminatory and ill thought out.
Oh and for the record, they need to look into their accounting department at DEH, when we did pay years ago, it took them up to 4 months to deposit our checks, they may need to check the accountant’s desk drawer, may find some of the outstanding monies there.
3
0
why does everything have to get so far out of hand before any action is taken?. It is ridiculous that the collection of these fees should have been allowed to build up to this extent. Are there no checks and balances in the Government systems to ensure that any and all matters are not overlooked or neglected?
6
0
Wasn’t the matter of garbage fees eliminated for residential customers? It was only apartments and commercial businesses that were to pay annual fees?
2
1
Please could someone in government clarify who is supposed to pay what. I used to receive an invoice and would then pay the tax. But I haven’t received one for years, so I haven’t paid anything. I’m happy to pay something for this service, indeed I think I should, but nobody has billed me!
9
0
Lame excuse bobo.. .or you collect garbage in your office for free too??
0
0