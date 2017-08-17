Prison transport contract up for grabs

(CNS): The prison service has taken the controversial leap into the private sector by issuing a request for proposals (RFP) for security firms to take over the transportation of prisoners to and from Northward, Fairbanks and the courts. No formal announcement was made to the press or public but the service began the process of looking for a private contractor in June with advertisements in the print media, and the details have been posted to the government’s new procurement portal

Prison Director Neil Lavis has spoken previously about the possibility of privatising prisoner transportation, as he has said it would free up his officers to engage in more constructive and proactive work with the prisoners and the rehabilitation programmes being developed at Northward. Last autumn the prison prepared an outline business case for outsourcing the service. Officials estimate that it could cut costs by almost a quarter of a million dollars a year.

But the privatisation of elements of the prison service in the UK, Europe and the US has raised controversy over a number of issues including the increase in escapes by inmates being supervised by private security firms, the abuse of prison staff by poorly trained security guards and the working conditions for security firm staff who are often paid much less than professional public sector prison officers.

The issue of prisoners escaping during transportation is one of the major problems. Already the most vulnerable time for security – when a prisoner who wants to make a bid for freedom is likely to take his chance – many security companies fail to meet what are generally stricter standards and expectations of prison officers.

Nevertheless, the growing prison population and a general upward trend in crime have led to the prison service seeking private sector firms to take on the work of transportation. According to the RFP, the prison is looking for a private company to take over responsibility “for transporting all persons in custody from Custody Suite to Court, Court to Prison and vice versa. This will be done in a Prison Escort Custodial Services (PECS) compliant vehicle and services will be executed by Custody Officers who are trained to the industry’s best practice standard.”

The deadline for submissions is 24 August.

