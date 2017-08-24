Premier: Opposition not fit to lead

(CNS): Premier Alden McLaughlin lauded the work his coalition did to arrive at a common policy for his new Government of National Unity, as he delivered its Strategic Policy Statement in the Legislative Assembly yesterday. But there was very little unity with his political colleagues on the opposition benches during the debate on the SPS, as the opposition leader and the other five members criticised the plans for the next three years and McLaughlin went on the attack, accusing the opposition benches of not understanding the fundamentals of budgeting and government.

In the end, the government’s motion calling for the parliament to support the SPS won the day, with 17 of the 18 seated members voting in favour. East End MLA Arden McLean denied abstaining and said he was unable to vote as he was out of the chamber when the vote’s division was called. But McLean had been the most critical of the opposition members regarding the SPS, and in a long, rambling contribution to the debate made allegations of flaws and failings of most previous governments, including the one he served in.

Opposition Leader Ezzard Miller criticised the lack of emphasis on the needs of Caymanians in the Unity government’s SPS and the rosy predictions in the forecast revenue figures, though he backed a considerable amount of the policy approach in a succinct presentation. Those sentiments were largely echoed by the other opposition members, who all found things to support in the document. However, the common theme of the opposition was that much more money needed to be found for education, among other things, which they said government was not prioritising.

No one else from the government benches spoke during the motion debate, and when the premier closed the presentation before the vote he said the lack of comprehension over how budgets work made the opposition unfit to be in government.

He said that they did not understand basic economics, as without revenue “we can wish all we want” but nothing can be achieved. McLaughlin said he had listened hard to all the opposition members but “never heard one word about how the government should increase revenue”, without which nothing on “the long shopping list they recited” was possible.

The premier said the most important priority has to be the economy because without it nothing else was possible. How things are funded is extremely important, he said, and to criticise government for prioritising a stable economy showed the opposition does not understand how it all works.

He claimed he did not “doubt their sincerity” about the education priorities, which he said were being addressed in the coming budget, but “they have no responsibility to find the funding that government has a constitutional remit to do”.

He also made it clear that the process for this SPS had been inclusive, as the opposition members had all been given the chance to present to Cabinet. McLaughlin explained that the process had begun by scrutinising the campaign manifestoes of both the Progressives and the CDP, as well as the agendas of the independents.

He said the government considered all those things and wrote out a detailed list of priorities, which was submitted to senior civil servants to cost out. But given the massive price tag that came back, it was revised and reviewed and priorities were prioritised again. He said that government had to “adopt a sensible approach to the budget” and stressed the need for solid surpluses to help get everything that is needed in the future.

McLaughlin wrapped up by saying that an opposition in the democratic system which agrees with government all the time is not doing its job, but an opposition “must do more than whine and complain” if they see themselves as a government in waiting.

