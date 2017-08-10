PR judicial review applications get greenlight from court
(CNS): Five people who have made permanent residency applications but have waited years to have them considered are pushing ahead with a legal fight with government after the court granted leave for judicial reviews of the cases. Alastair David, one of the lawyers from HSM, which has been working with several people impacted by the government’s myriad challenges over the residency application backlog, told CNS that the court gave leave on Tuesday for these five cases.
The applicants are seeking review on the basis that they have suffered considerable damage as a result of the delay and uncertainty in their lives. This five are in addition to several other cases where, although the applicants were granted PR, they have nevertheless pressed ahead with a legal challenge seeking financial compensation because of the inordinate delay in the process.
No dates have yet been fixed for these cases to be heard but they may not be the only ones, as government battles with what is understood to be more than 1,000 outstanding applications.
Category: Local News
This shows what type of people are being granted PR. They are granted right to reside and work in Cayman Islands but still want more money from us.
5
5
There are global legal precedence on these type of matters, and whichever way you look at it, these people have a right to be treated better. If you, 7.16 had your life disrupted, at great cost, unable to plan for years how to live applying for something perfectly legal and allowed by CIG then they should be held accountable. Your attitude is just anti foreigner, nothing to do with this. IF CIG screwed you over on something, you would have a perfect right to sue them too.
1
1
I got PR a few years ago. Immigration kept coming back for photos and other stuff that I had already given them. It took almost 2 years to get approved. I had another child during this time which delayed it all even further. As a result I was stuck in the same job and salary for a long time. I just accepted that’s the way things are and I had made my choices. I didn’t think to sue the hosts of my new country and blame them or seek money from them. One has to look at the characters of people that would do this and how much is with the active participation of HSM lawyers. To me it’s indicative of a massive sense of entitlement. Is it sensible policy to allow people like this here? I would say they fail the good character requirement.
4
4
You made your choice, they made theirs, both of which are within the scope of the current laws, otherwise the court would not have allowed the case. Do not criticize people for exercising their rights in a system which clearly made you suffer too. They are not criticizing your right to do nothing.
4
1
I didn’t ‘suffer’ lol. Maybe I am just more culturally compatible. Seriously what ‘damage’ did they suffer? What are we going to do sue immigration for the long wait times? Why not sue their employer for not raising their wages. HSM are the ambulance chasers of Cayman. There wouldn’t be all this nonsense if they had just kept rollover. People go for a year and then come back. There would have been more opportunities for Caymanians and expats working here. Caymanians should sue the persons responsible for removing that.
0
0