PR judicial review applications get greenlight from court

(CNS): Five people who have made permanent residency applications but have waited years to have them considered are pushing ahead with a legal fight with government after the court granted leave for judicial reviews of the cases. Alastair David, one of the lawyers from HSM, which has been working with several people impacted by the government’s myriad challenges over the residency application backlog, told CNS that the court gave leave on Tuesday for these five cases.

The applicants are seeking review on the basis that they have suffered considerable damage as a result of the delay and uncertainty in their lives. This five are in addition to several other cases where, although the applicants were granted PR, they have nevertheless pressed ahead with a legal challenge seeking financial compensation because of the inordinate delay in the process.

No dates have yet been fixed for these cases to be heard but they may not be the only ones, as government battles with what is understood to be more than 1,000 outstanding applications.

