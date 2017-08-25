PR approvals jump to 41%

(CNS): Immigration staff and members of the Caymanian Status and Permanent Residency Board are continuing their work on the backlog of outstanding permanent residency applications and have now reviewed 232 of the more than 1,000 awaiting a decision, according to the latest statistics from government. The approval rate has now grown to 41%, and another 24% of the applications that have been deferred for more information could be approved later. So far, over a quarter of applicants have been denied PR and 7% have either been withdrawn or the board has no power to approve.

The latest figures come following the Strategic Policy Statement from the new Government of National Unity, presented this week to the Legislative Assembly. Talking about how government might address the controversies surrounding the path to Caymanian status for overseas workers, Premier Alden McLaughlin said it was important to strike the right balance for an efficient and more transparent system that was fair to those seeking employment, including Caymanians and those wanting to become permanent residents.

“We will improve the Immigration Law and points system to try to get this balance right,” he said.

The backlog of PR applications has been building for almost four years after the previous PPM government changed the immigration law in October 2013. That caused some challenges for the board, which were then compounded by a legal decision over the point system. The government finally resolved the immediate stumbling block by removing what was considered an arbitrary system for deciding how many points any specific job was worth for PR.

Though there are still believed to be a number of problems relating to the law as it stands, the board was able to began reviewing applications again in May. Last month newly trained senior immigration staff also began focusing on the applications for at least three days a week. As a result, the amount of applications being examined each week is now increasing, with 44 applications being reviewed since Monday, according to the latest details from Government Information Services.

See the latest statistics on the PR backlog from immigration below:

Meeting Date Approved Refused Deferred Withdrawn No Power 11-May-17 2 0 0 0 0 22-Jun-17 1 5 2 2 0 29-Jun-17 2 4 4 0 0 6-Jul-17 3 1 5 1 1 13-Jul-17 2 3 2 1 2 20-Jul-17 3 3 4 0 0 25-Jul-17 1 5 2 2 0 26-Jul-17 0 7 3 0 0 31-Jul-17 5 0 2 0 0 1-Aug-17 4 3 3 0 0 2-Aug-17 2 0 6 0 0 3-Aug-17 1 1 6 1 1 7-Aug-17 7 0 0 0 0 8-Aug-17 6 2 1 2 0 9-Aug-17 5 2 2 1 0 10-Aug-17 9 1 0 0 0 14-Aug-17 6 0 2 0 0 15-Aug-17 3 9 1 0 0 16-Aug-17 8 1 2 0 0 17-Aug-17 4 4 2 0 0 21-Aug-17 6 3 1 0 0 22-Aug-17 5 7 2 0 1 23-Aug-17 3 3 2 1 0 24-Aug-17 8 1 1 0 0

TOTALS

Approved Refused Deferred Withdrawn No Power 96 65 55 11 5 Apps. Reviewed Decisions Backlog 232 161 1,000

