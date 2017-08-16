Police warn teens on perils of social media

(CNS): Following reports to the RCIPS over the last week that indecent photographs of young locals were being circulated and posted on Instagram the police issued a warning to teens about the dangers of social media and the misuse of pictures that they may be taking and sharing. “We do not want to criminalise young people, but educate them about the potential long-term consequences of taking and sharing these kinds of photos,” said Detective Inspector Kevin Ashworth, Co-Supervisor of the MASH, the new joint police and social services unit created to deal with sex crimes.

“Images that are shared via any social-media platform can resurface later and cause embarrassment or worse,” he cautioned.

Police have received multiple reports regarding the circulation of indecent pictures of Cayman Islands residents on a particular Instagram profile. The user was said to be posting pictures of young women as well as demeaning comments. The profile was taken down around the time the complaints were made but police said it has been alleged that some of the pictures were of girls under the age of 18. The police learned that some photos were taken with the consent of and even by the girls themselves, but were never intended to be shared publicly.

Ashworth reminded the young people that possessing and circulating indecent photographs is a crime and will be investigated. “We also want them to understand that even just sharing personal photos of this nature with one other person through their phones can be an offence, in addition to publicising or distributing them,” he added.

The issue of teens posting and sharing inappropriate images is not confined to Cayman.

However, there are numerous potential consequences of sharing photos and personal information of this nature via social media that can leave young people exposed and vulnerable to online predators. But even if they avoid the dangers of becoming the target of sex offenders and stalkers this type of imagery can come back to haunt young people and undermine their college and career chances.

Anyone with information about these posts is encouraged to call the MASH or FSU at 814-6000. Anonymous tips can also be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

Category: Local News