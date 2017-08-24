Police receive more beach theft reports

(CNS): The police received two reports yesterday of bags being stolen while the owners were swimming along Seven Mile Beach. Both happened in the Public Beach area, one in the morning and one in the evening. The first report involved a beach bag that had been stolen after it was left on the sand while the owner went swimming just north of Public Beach. The rectangular bag, which is turquoise with navy blue and white stripes, contained cash and an iPhone.

The theft of the second bag was reported to police around 7:30pm. That bag contained a BLU smart phone and an iPhone, as well as car keys and other personal items. Police again urged the public to try not to leave their belongings unattended while enjoying the beach, and to keep valuables locked away out of sight in their vehicles where possible.

The two thefts come less than two weeks after thieves made off with a tourist’s back-pack from the beach in the same area. Police did not state whether or not the latest thefts involved visitors or residents.

Anyone with information regarding these thefts is asked to call George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

Category: Crime, Police