Police concerned over missing girls

(CNS): Two young girls, one of whom is only 12 years old, have been missing since yesterday lunchtime, police said Wednesday. Hayleigh Sciamonte (12) and Moteshia Mothen (14) were discovered missing from their home in Bodden Town some time before 1:30pm Tuesday. Police conducted searches around the home and their neighbourhood but the girls have not yet been tracked down. Officers who are actively looking for these girls have expressed great concern for their safe return.

Hayleigh was last seen wearing a white strapless blouse, grey and white joggers, a black jacket and black-and-pink sandals. She is 5ft tall and of slim build, with light brown hair below-shoulder length, and a light brown complexion.

Moteshia was last seen wearing grey knickers (loose-fitting trousers gathered at the knee), a white blouse, grey jacket and black-and-white Nike sandals. She is also 5ft tall and of slim build, has a dark brown complexion and short, black, curly natural hair.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these two girls is urged to call Bodden Town Police Station at 947-2220. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

