Police call on ‘special’ people to volunteer

(CNS): The RCIPS is putting out a call for all people who may be interested in “a very special and rewarding type of volunteering” as a member of the Special Constabulary. The three-week recruitment drive to bolster the ranks of dedicated volunteer police officers started Friday. The specials have the full powers of a police constable and regularly assist the RCIPS in its policing and outreach within the Cayman community. Recruits receive intense training to carry out regular police duties and, once graduated, can do anything, from traffic enforcement or emergency response to proactive patrolling.

“This is a very challenging but highly rewarding and interesting way to serve the community,” said Deputy Police Commissioner Kurt Walton. “The work that specials do strengthens public safety and security in our country. We are very grateful for the commitment and enthusiasm they bring to policing.”

Those who join the constabulary are strictly required to commit to a minimum of fifteen hours of work per month, and Chris Duggan, who is the commandant of the RCIPS Special Constabulary, said it was one of the more impactful and rewarding ways to volunteer while learning about public safety and the community.

“Policing is a very challenging but fascinating endeavour, and by volunteering as a special constable your impact and influence on the community and the lives of so many will be significant,” he said. “I look forward to welcoming a full complement of new recruits to our next training programme starting in early October.”

On Saturday, 2 September, special constables will have a booth at Camana Bay from 10:00am to 4:00pm, during which time interested individuals can ask existing specials them about their experiences and they will have applications at the ready.

Special constables will also be making media appearances to answer questions and talk about their own fascinating and rewarding experiences on the job.

Those interested in applying to become a special constable with the RCIPS can download the application form from the RCIPS website here or email [email protected] for more information.

The recruitment drive for new Special Constables is will last until 5:00pm on Friday, 15 September , which is the deadline for applying. All applications should be printed out, signed and brought to the RCIPS Training and Development Unit at Governor’s Square during regular business hours (ph. 946-2012).

