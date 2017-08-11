Police and WB residents clean-up community

(CNS): Officers from the West Bay Police Station and residents in the King Road area of the district have joined forces for a major community clean-up in the area where they live in order to cut crime and make it more attractive for kids to play and adults to enjoy. The RCIPS said that the project had been over a year in the planning, but the police and public got to work Wednesday. The goal was to clear away old abandoned vehicles and demolish derelict buildings that were degrading the appearance of the community.

This initiative grew out of consultations between the Neighbourhood Policing Department and community members about how to beautify the neighbourhood and prevent crime.

“This is a project that has been in the making for over a year to gather the resources and support of the residents and businesses,” said PC Eugene Myles, the Neighbourhood Police Officer (NPO) assigned to the district of West Bay. “Everyone is quite excited that it has finally become a reality.”

An excavator and dump truck provided by a local business owner were used to demolish old buildings and remove debris, with the consent of the property owner, while local residents contributed toward the fuel costs for the machinery.

The Area Commander for West Bay Police, Inspector Lloyd Marriott, welcomed the partnership and collaboration with the people of the community and the police. He said the issue was of major concern to the community and he encouraged others to form an alliance with the police to make their communities attractive places for children to live and grow.

The goal is to continue with the work in other parts of the district and the officers from WBPS said they were very proud of the work that was done in King Road and look forward to continuous working dialogue with the community. They also said they hoped it will inspire other police community projects across the islands.

Category: Crime, Crime Prevention, Police