Permit numbers reach near 25,000
(CNS): The most recent figures released by the Department of Immigration reveal that 24,880 people in the Cayman Islands are holding jobs on work permits. The latest list of permits issued to employers shows that the tourism, financial services and construction sectors are still leading the growing demand for overseas workers, generating literally thousands of jobs, few of which are being held by local people. The list shows groups of permits given to employers and, although it is challenging to work out the exact number of jobs being created and held by overseas employees in the tourism industry, it is evident that wait staff, servers and food-and-beverage workers make up a significant percentage of permit holders.
An analysis of the June 2017 list reveals that food-and-beverage workers, servers and wait staff under their various different descriptions account for around 10% of all permits, and this is the type of work many locals believe should be going to young Caymanians. This has led to constant concerns that locals appear not only to be missing out on the work but also their lack of participation is undermining the whole sector.
As worries in the local community grow over the number of permits being issued while unemployment remains a factor among Caymanians, bosses also complain about bureaucracy and cost of permits. While these arguments are not easy to reconcile, Premier Alden McLaughlin has promised that this administration will be focusing on these issues, with big plans to remove labour from the immigration department and merge the permit-application process into a new national human resource agency.
During the previous administration and on the campaign trial, McLaughlin spoke about the changes in attitude towards training of many bosses over the years, particularly since the 2008 financial crisis, and their growing demands for permits for employees that they consider ‘exact fits’ for vacancies, rather than accepting the need to train local workers to match the available jobs.
The list demonstrates that where permits may once have been mostly for specialist highly skilled workers or for very low-paid jobs such as gardeners and domestic workers, they now cover every imaginable role. This situation supports the allegation that bosses are turning to permit holders before locals, and that the administrative process, despite the interface created between the boards making permit decisions, does not appear to be picking up the cases where local people are available.
I wonder how many of these permit positions are advertised in local media. CIG need to make it mandatory for permits to be advertised and a posted as such. I know xxxx goes through several individuals to get permits easily and many of these don’t appear in local media nor do they go through the usual vetting process. Some employers seem to have an inside track or back door to permit approval. Again seems like lack of oversight/enforcement or some scullduggery going on.
0
0
It comes down to this if caymanians want jobs and I’m just talking entry-level jobs They can get these jobs. Start off being a construction labor or a dish washer the list goes on and on. It seems to me maybe they don’t want a job but they sure do like to sit back and cry that they can’t find work I think its rather ridiculous and sort of funny all at the same time. I’m an expat just to let you know
0
0
I posted a waiter position. I received 235 expat resumes, one Caymanian. I set up an interview with this person, never having worked in hospitality. Was 45 minutes for interview, and said he would not work for under $16 per hour…..wonder why so many foreign workers in hospitality?
9
0
Question:
What incentive/motive would a business have NOT to hire locally other than it has found it difficult to find qualified employees without going abroad? However easy it may be to navigate the permit process and import workers, why go to even that minimal trouble unless there were a perceived need to do so?
The suggestions in the comments that the gov’t fosters this situation to generate fees, or that businesses lobby to keep it so, don’t make a lot of sense to me.
It isn’t realistic or reasonable to expect a private business to take on the responsibility, and additional expense, of vocational training sua sponte. Even if you believe that there should be “protectionist” measures to create additional incentives (at some cost) for employers to hire locally and deliver vocational training that would not otherwise be required, let’s at least be honest and admit that those employers did not create the situation in the first instance.
2
4
I beg to differ with you. Many employers did create this mess by taking advantage of the lack of enforcement manpower to police the training provisions of the law & regulations. Regulation 6 has habitually been breached by employers to the detriment of many Caymanians, so much so that apparently people like you don’t even know it exists.
2
3
This is absolutely ridiculous shame on you Alden Mclaughlin and the PPM you promised voters this would not be happening you are a disgusting bunch of liars !!
8
4
There are not enough Caymanians to fill the various positions available. In many cases, Caymanians are given job opportunities. You just need to read their resumes and you will see how many jobs they have had. It is not always the employer who is at fault. Showing up for work and coming to work on time is a big problem in Cayman. This has always been the case and likely will be for a very long time due to our abysmal educational system.
Before government attempts further so called improvements to the immigration and labour departments, they should clean up the PR mess. In my opinion, each time government attempts an improvement; it results in more bureaucracy and confusion with little benefit for whatever problem they were attempting to solve.
15
2
Why not showing up for work or showing up late is the fault of the education system? Sounds like the individual is just lazy to me. Yep we do have some of those as you would also find in other places. Just please hire those who show up
1
0
Well this article will do one thing … Incite more hatred to expats! Ready Caymanians , off your Mark’s and ….. GO
8
4
What unemployed Caymanians should do is block the doors to their places of employment. Where are the jobs for the citizens? Picket in town.
3
5
Sure if they will show up
6
1
I’m not so sure that’s the best way. Its not hard to get a job, 1st find job, get job, show up for work at the job, work hard, move up the ranks at the job.
4
0
I have seen with my own eyes and heard with my own ears young Caymanians believing that serving is beneath them, even when they admit to having little or no education. I will also be harsh (and expect the comments to roll) that in most (but not all) of those restaurants where there are young Caymanians you get the attitude, the lip and sometimes downright bad work ethic that makes me think twice about going there again, or I ask the front desk to seat me where that person is not working. Before you start, that is not racism or hatred, but a simple “if I am going out to spend my hard earned money then it better be a pleasurable experience”. Why should I have to put up with attitude in a service environment? You have to wake up guys..in most European countries serving is seen as a profession, and it really is,and here if you do it well, make the customer happy then he is going to generally leave a little more than the (frankly ridiculous) 15% already added. I know many who do quite well out of serving, because they do it very well.
39
4
Your comments sound prejudicial right out of the starting blocks but allow me to defend the Caymanians who struggle to thrive in some F&B settings. In many cases, one dominant nationality can put the Caymanian at a disadvantage by not tolerating differences or preferring “their own” for promotions etc. I have seen it happen too many times. I’d find it difficult to smile while I waited on you if I knew there was a knife in my back or that someone with a worse record than mine was promoted above me. It happens.
Maybe your own prejudice against the Caymanian waitstaff was showing. Tolerance will do all of us a world of good. Next time you see a Caymanian without a smile, give him/her yours.
0
0
Well the scale : Work permit holders VS Caymanian population is tilting . Your guess is as good as mine where we are heading and the lack of vision for local population future is not very promising . And you wonder why the crime rate is escalatating. Follow Turks & Caicos plan of action to reduce illegals & those working outside their supposed jobs and better wake up and start reducing work permit allowance or face a very not so pleasant period and divided and just another Island in the Caribbean as many others. Can’t go on like this much longer. It can go from Caymankind to Caymanwild real quick. Mr. Premier and honorable representatives of our Govt.time to pay serious attention. Just saying..before it’s too late.
6
3
It is actually working very well…the only people who have problems are the small delusional group of Caymanians who dont want to work and dream up BS about expats taking all their work…like MD, Finance Director,qualified accountant,auditor when they have no skills to do those jobs.
7
4
You need a reality check. Really quick and really badly.
0
0
So exactly who is Cayman being developed for??11
22
1
Ex-pats.
3
1
You’re more than happy to take a certain overlords money when he comes calling to buy your land parcel though..
2
1
CNS thanks for this medium. How many unemployed Caymanians? Shame on you CIG! If I can recall an iconic Caymanian DR STEVE MCFIELD has been vocal about Cayman adopting the Bahamas way of dealing with work permits. Also why not bring back the Minister of Labour from Bermuda let him explain his country way of dealing with work permits. Crime will forever be on the increase with the Caymanian youths, they have expressed it through this medium and with the upsurge of crime. Get the youths to work . How many of these work permit holders will eventually apply or achieve Permanent Residence.
13
12
1.24 why don’t you do some research about Bahama’s and Bermuda’s debts and particularly crime in Bahamas and then tell me if you really want to go there.
7
1
3:24 pm it is not the crime, it is the way they both deal with work permits. A permit is a contract, which is for a specific time. If those permit holders are belittling the locals because they speak up about zero chances of securing a job in their own country, what will those same permit holders say and do, after they get PR or status?
That’s when the shit will hit the fan. Step on the brakes before the bus goes over into the abyss.
3
1
RUN DRIFTWOOD RUN!!!!!
10
6
More appropriately; FLOAT, DRIFT OR WASH AWAY!
0
0
It is a fact of development (and over development), all over the world, that locals stop doing certain types of work. In Cayman there was a 40 year effort to persuade young people that office jobs were the only employment option. It was all so easy. That is no longer true.
It will take another generation or two before the pendulum swings back and service jobs are once again considered viable employment options for Caymanians.
Government could, of course, put some actual emphasis on vocational training but, like permanent moorings, that has always been a taboo subject.
26
0
Alden must realize this by now but it has never been a concern to him. He (and Marco previously) seemed to believe work permit revenues are the answer to all the problems. An incredible naïve economic policy.
20
8
According to john-john while on the Chamber forum leading up to election, he was going to call for work permits to stop on his first day after getting in to office. Mr. Minister we are waiting with bated breath- get cracking!!
7
4
Poor John-John, he is lost as a fiddlers fxxt. Don’t hold your breath, mouth will say anything that will swing your head.
3
0
It’s not about permit revenues. The number of permits is simply a guage to the health of the economy. It should signal to ALL Caymanians in need of work that there is employment if they are willing to accept it.
We (Caymanians) need to look at jobs as a way to improve our skills. Keep improving and anyone can get to where they are capable of reaching. For example, start as a server and read the manager level if you are capable and willing to learn. The same applies to every industry.
10
0
Clearly you must work for government where your arse is protected and can never be fired. You need to check how many Caymanians have been unjustly pushed out of their careers just to make way for someone’s expat friend or family or just because they prefer their accent. Yes, that’s the reality. We are going over the cliff and you think it’s just because Caymanians don’t want to work. Wake up.
0
0
I will agree that this looks terrible , but the fault lies with the HR department in these companies first, and then with Labour and Immigration . These departments MUST start to do their jobs and enforce the law. Yes there will always be a need for expat workers/work permits but come on now 25,000 ? wake up. The blame can also fall on our own people who don’t want to work in certain industry or just too darn LAZY, I am Caymanian so I can say this. This must be fix. Come on Bryn, Chris, Ezzard, and a few others , get busy.
21
1
Chris? That the same guy that served on the BSP Board that approved many of these permits without ensuring there were opportunities for Caymanians?
4
0
“I am Caymanian so I can say this”…says it all…all the rest of us are second class citizens with no right to say what we think? This is about the only forum we can do this own without writing our names which would mean front of the deportation queue…You were doing quite well until then.
3
1
Ironically, nearly all HR staff are Caymanian
7
3
3:57pm are you joking? Those employment agencies have the job market xxxx up, employing expats on six month permits and they stay here for years. Time to drain the swamp.
1
3
Amen! Our government created one of the most lucrative business opportunities-Temping Agencies- which do anything but hire temporary personnel. Oh, except to circumvent the law. They make millions off the backs of unemployed Caymanians. Ironically the temping agencies are mostly owned by expats now who came here through the work permit system. How could a country get its priorities so bass ackwards?
0
0
Excellent commentary CNS. The politicians have long known this position, and have refused to do anything about it. It should be fun to watch those responsible try to explain their inaction which has literally destroyed the prospects of a large number of young Caymanians who have been deprived of entry level opportunities when they needed them most. For them, the damage is sadly done. Perhaps we can stop repeating the failures.
26
8
That is because work permit fees are a reliable revenue stream. Why encourage business to hire local when gov is reliant on these permit fees to cover gov staff salaries and costly benefits.
25
2
You left out that many of the businesses concerned make valuable political contributions. Where do we think the hundred dollar bills some politicians hand out to constituents in need come from? That is the most important revenue stream to some.
14
0
There is enough blame to go around here. Yes, some of my people don’t want to do the work, government is using work permit fees as another industry to top up treasury, so they were/ are not interested in making any change to the system. I remember MLA Suckoo over the last four years warning about “cheap labour appetite” to the derision of the government even while he was on their back bench. The PPM as well as previous governments allowed this to happened to the detriment of our island. When all those who apparently are leaving because of the pension issue go, no permits should need be issued until every interested, capable, trained up Caymanian is hired. That means government should have already put in place a training center to get our own people ready to take up these jobs. I remember the Premier while defending the money spent on Clifton Hunter High School, justified the cost by offering evening courses in gourmet cooking, waters, swimming and recording. According to him, there would be a full industrial kitchen, a recording studio and an Olympic pool. Are these amenities being offered. If not then we should ask him why not??
5
0
Wait and see how many are going to leave? They may leave but will be back. They are interested in grabbing the pension, which should equate to ‘no return’.
3
0
Agreed. That money is needed to pay the staff at immigration to bundle and warehouse the PR applications.
2
0
The research shows that too many of our young Caymanians lack basic skills required for entry level service industry positions including, reading, writing, motivation, and an understanding of how to deliver a positive customer experience.
As for the construction industry, we should expect that “bosses” require a workforce with a combination of skills, experience, and certifications when it comes to employing concrete finishers, plumbers, carpenters, machine operators, welders, HVAC technicians, and electricians.
Unfortunately it’s easier to make the immigration department and work permit board scapegoats for mediocre parenting instead of owning the whole picture. This is not what I would call “excellent” commentary; ironically, it’s actually lazy journalism.
22
4
The research shows that despite legal requirements to do so, many of the businesses have failed to make provision for the training and mentoring of Caymanians and have not operated apprentice schemes.
3
0
Caymanians don’t do landscaping, dishwashing, serving, cooking, auto mechanics, laboring of construction sites, janitorial services, child care, helper, boat cleaning, auto cleaning, cloths washing, airport security, security guard services, auto body work and especially they don’t speak Spanish while working in bars with tight short shorts and bikini tops. But I will do any of these jobs to feed my children and build a roof over my head and I’m 6’1 brown and hairy.
27
5