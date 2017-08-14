Permit numbers reach near 25,000

(CNS): The most recent figures released by the Department of Immigration reveal that 24,880 people in the Cayman Islands are holding jobs on work permits. The latest list of permits issued to employers shows that the tourism, financial services and construction sectors are still leading the growing demand for overseas workers, generating literally thousands of jobs, few of which are being held by local people. The list shows groups of permits given to employers and, although it is challenging to work out the exact number of jobs being created and held by overseas employees in the tourism industry, it is evident that wait staff, servers and food-and-beverage workers make up a significant percentage of permit holders.

An analysis of the June 2017 list reveals that food-and-beverage workers, servers and wait staff under their various different descriptions account for around 10% of all permits, and this is the type of work many locals believe should be going to young Caymanians. This has led to constant concerns that locals appear not only to be missing out on the work but also their lack of participation is undermining the whole sector.

As worries in the local community grow over the number of permits being issued while unemployment remains a factor among Caymanians, bosses also complain about bureaucracy and cost of permits. While these arguments are not easy to reconcile, Premier Alden McLaughlin has promised that this administration will be focusing on these issues, with big plans to remove labour from the immigration department and merge the permit-application process into a new national human resource agency.

During the previous administration and on the campaign trial, McLaughlin spoke about the changes in attitude towards training of many bosses over the years, particularly since the 2008 financial crisis, and their growing demands for permits for employees that they consider ‘exact fits’ for vacancies, rather than accepting the need to train local workers to match the available jobs.

The list demonstrates that where permits may once have been mostly for specialist highly skilled workers or for very low-paid jobs such as gardeners and domestic workers, they now cover every imaginable role. This situation supports the allegation that bosses are turning to permit holders before locals, and that the administrative process, despite the interface created between the boards making permit decisions, does not appear to be picking up the cases where local people are available.

See the latest work-permit statistics from the Immigration Department in the CNS Library

Category: Immigration