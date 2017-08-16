PAC challenges planning over enforcement

(CNS): The chair of the Public Accounts Committee, and opposition leader, Ezzard Miller warned government officials that people are choosing to press ahead with development projects without planning permission because they believe they can get after-the-fact approval once something is built, rather than trying to get permission in the first place. The issue of planning failing to enforce the law over illegal developments was one of many subjects causing concern for the committee when it met, Wednesday, for the first time since the election of the new administration in May.

Director of Planning Haroon Pandohie and Chief Officer in the Ministry of Planning, Commerce and Infrastructure Alan Jones were both grilled by the committee on a number of issues including the problem of illegal developments. Miller pressed the men on why these projects seem to be able to get planning permission after the fact. He raised his concerns that the Central Planning Authority was allowing people to flaunt the laws.

Miller used the example of an illegal wall by the dock in Frank Sound where the landowner constructed a breeze-block wall, without planning permission, that reaches down into the ocean, blocking the lawful public beach access. The PAC chair pointed out that this is a longstanding issue and although the landowner has received some kind of after-the-fact planning permission, it was conditional on the wall being modified and set back to allow public access, but that hasn’t been done.

The issue of the illegal wall was reported on CNS in April last year when readers complained. But despite admissions then by the Department of Planning that the owner did not have permission and the department was in discussions, more than 15 months later access to the beach remains blocked.

Miller raised his concerns not just about this specific project and the failings of planning to publicise the outcome but also about the wider problems caused by the lack of enforcement when things are erected without planning permission, along with the failure of the CPA to publish the rationale for its decisions. He said it wasn’t just small things, that major developers also do it and then when they have spent millions on a project, outside the law, they threaten to sue government. Miller made a veiled reference to the Kimpton SeaFire hotel, which exceeds the legal height in the planning law, because the developer raised the ground level on the property, circumventing the storey restrictions.

“We don’t have adequate enforcement,” Miller said. “It is easier to get forgiveness than to get permission before you do it.”

He urged the planning department to introduce a separate process so that the CPA was not dealing with after-the-fact applications which he said should be handled by the director of planning, and that developers should be required to demolish illegal structures and then re-apply to build them legally.

One of the new members of the Legislative Assembly and the committee, Chris Saunders, the opposition member for Bodden Town West, said government and politicians needed to restore public confidence in planning as he raised concerns that it was an area rife with “corruption and conflict” and was influenced by outside and political forces.

Although both Jones and Pandohie were not in complete agreement with Miller over how to deal with after-the-fact planning permission, Jones said that he would talk to the minister about possible policy changes to deal with some of the problems it creates. Pandohie admitted that there was a problem with after-the-fact planning permission and the issues it presented. He said there had been “a remarkable increase in compliance problems” in recent times and said that Cayman was moving to a “culture of let’s build it and see”, which he described as a problem in several respects but most of all in the dangers posed by unsafe buildings. He said the effect was an increase in electrical and gas fires and other hazards that posed a danger to the wider community.

The PAC had called the witnesses to talk about a range of issues arising out of a 2015 report by the auditor general and her subsequent review of reports and how far various government departments had gotten in implementing the recommendations made in those publications and by the PAC.

One of the reports where she found only minor progress had been made was National Land Development and Government Real Property. Among the many controversies thrown up by that report was the failure of the department to undertake the statutory-required review of the nation’s development plan. Speaking on Wednesday, Jones said the new minister, Joey Hew, had made a commitment to completing the survey of the national plan and the ministry had made the necessary requests for the CI$360,000 needed to undertake the work. The chief officer said it was cited in the Strategic Policy Statement that the new government is expected to deliver when the LA meets in the next few weeks.

Pandohie also confirmed that discussions have been underway and the minister and ministry supported public access to planning meetings, with moves ahead to enable people to attend those meetings. The two men also revealed that government has appointed two new people to the planning board but this has not been made public. They also confirmed that the members have each signed a register of interest outlining their relevant interests and conflicts, but Pandohie admitted these have not been made public.

Miller urged the ministry to release the CPA register forms as he said it was entirely pointless if the public was not able to see the potential conflicts members have. Given that the conflicts regarding board members have been a point of wide public concern for many years and no time line has been offered for when these will be made public, CNS immediately submitted an FOI request for the details.

