Opposition calls for big boost to seamen’s benefits
(CNS): Kenneth Bryan, the new opposition MLA for George Town Central, and his colleague, the deputy opposition leader and member for Newlands, Alva Suckoo, have filed a private member’s motion in the Legislative Assembly calling on the government to increase seamen’s benefits to $1,000 per month. Bryan said that he is concerned that these elderly members of the community, who were instrumental in shaping the country’s modern-day success, are struggling to meet even their basic needs given the current cost of living and, in particular, the costs of healthcare.
Following on from his first motion calling on government to invest in secure housing for the homeless, Bryan is making it clear from his first motions that he intends to be a champion for the vulnerable during his first term serving as an MLA.
Backed by Suckoo, the motion is simple and calls on government to meet what Bryan said is a campaign promise made by several members of the National Unity administration when they were on the campaign trail. Bryan told CNS that he wants to make sure that these campaign promises to help the vulnerable are not forgotten, especially as government is in the process of setting its next budget which is expected to cover a two-year period.
Bryan said that he believes the increase from the current $550 to $1,000 is not unrealistic as trying to survive on an income of less than $1,000 given the cost of living in Cayman is challenging at best. He added he will argue the case for the increase during the debate which he hopes will take place at the upcoming meeting.
Government has not yet confirmed when it will have its first parliamentary meeting as it is understood that the new ministries have taken some time to organise. A tentative date has been set for 21 August for delivery of the Strategic Policy Statement, which will set out this coalition government’s intentions over the coming administration. While Premier Alden McLaughlin has said that he intends to focus on community and social issues during this administration, it remains to be seen what policies on which the Progressives campaigned will be addressed and which ones will be adopted from those put forward during the campaign by the CDP and the two independents on the government benches.
Kenneth Bryan’s private member’s motion on seamen’s benefits
How are the seamen more important than the farmers or whoever? How did they get this special deal. Shouldn’t they be in the same boat with everyone else?
0
0
Something is wrong with a system where the supply of seamen seems to keep on growing despite the fact that very few men have left here and gone to sea since the early 1970s. Fraud is occurring big time.
6
0
How about we cut the “fat cat” salaries, perks, honourable for life titles, royal gong back scratching, and double dip pensioning of our MLAs? Wouldn’t that be nice.
6
0
Does anyone in Government maintain a list of the number of seamen and their ages? What is the age of the youngest seaman? As they are being paid out of the public purse the public have a right to know for how long payments needs to be made.
9
0
What do you intend for the young widows of these elderly ex seamen? Will they be able to take advantage of these extended benefits, even if they are back in their home countries?
5
0
This is all fine, but can government afford this? Yes we have some seamen that can really do with it but there are several there, that really don’t need it, they know who they are. Yes they went to sea and did their time but returned and made a good living for themselves and receives pensions for the shipping company.
This sounds good but, I do hope that it is well investigated before government goes on another spending spree. Where is the money coming from to pay or what other department will suffer in order for this to happen, or what tax increase can be expected. I say cut MLA’s pay by 40-50% then do it. ):
5
0
Good move Kenneth!
4
13
Just say no to handouts!
12
3
I have no problem increasing assistance to men who sent to sea PRIOR to 1975. After that there was alternative employment and their employer would have likely had a pension plan. I am not in favour of providing assistance to seamen after that date. Neither to a young (2nd) spouse who was not involved prior to to that date.
All assistance MUST have proper rules so that they end when they should.
15
0
Whenever I read these stories, which are being used as a PR tool, I can’t help see the words “convicted drug supplier jailbird” before every reference to “Kenneth Bryan”.
10
1
18 ya and 1 na , pasted anonymously , but just got to make sure that the right person who you said, receive it . And not given as another hand out to who are not entitled to get it .
3
1
This is purely political vote buying, people.
How about these two Opposition MLAs seek a solution to reduce the cost of living here for everyone across the board???? That would be more reasonable than funnelling millions more into this social welfare programme.
14
2
I agree. Although some may argue it is your own responsibility to plan for the future, a lot of these seamen back in the day wouldn’t have had the funds available to cover both day to day living costs and savings in the long term. Formal and structured pension plans would not have been available like they are today. Whilst I also believe that it is up to the family to look after their elderly family members the sad truth is that not all are willing or able to support them financially. Many were able to invest in property and businesses or continue work in other trades to secure income after retirement age but in today’s economy that still isn’t enough to survive. As Kenneth mentioned, the seaman are an integral part of our history and helped support the Cayman Islands before it became the financial hub/tourist destination it is today so it is deserving that they are in turn looked after.
7
2
All good what about the pensioners receiving $200 /$400 a month what’s good for the goose is good for the gander. A lot of us are also suffering. I receive only $425 per month seafarer receives $550 per month. Pensioners has made a major contribution to the development of the Islands. So I would urge MLAS to motion for low paying pensioners.
8
1