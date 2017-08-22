Official opposition and Bryan part ways

(CNS): The opposition leader who has said he wants the group of independents he is leading to form a cohesive alternative to government will no longer caucus with Kenneth Bryan as he told CNS that he does not believe the George Town MLA is “a good fit” with the official opposition. Ezzard Miller has been pursuing the goal of a cohesive opposition that he believes should look like a government in waiting but he said that Bryan is not in full alignment with the other five members and he has asked him to leave the group.

Hints that all was not well emerged when Bryan opted to team up with a member of the government to steer through one of his private member’s motions and when he made statements contradicting the calls from Miller and the rest of the opposition membership for McKeeva Bush to step aside from the Speaker’s job after his recent arrest in Florida.

Bryan, who represents George Town Central, rejected claims by Miller that he was being pushed out of the group because he was not a good fit and said he thought it was connected to him not supporting the call for Bush to resign as he believed it was not a good idea to destabilise the government before anyone knew the outcome.

Bryan told CNS that when it came to discussions of policy with his opposition colleagues he did not see any controversies and he had largely been in support of the policy discussions they have had.

“What does Mr Miller really mean when he says I am not a good fit?” Bryan asked. “So far I have been in support of the policies we have discussed. But if he means that I am not going to go along with everything or follow suit, as that is not how I intend to represent the people of George Town Central, then perhaps I’m not a good fit as he says. But I will support the things that I think are right. I am an independent thinker and I believe Mr Miller has taken this position because I did not support the opposition call for the Speaker’s resignation before we had all of the information.”

While all of the opposition members ran on an independent ticket during the May General Election campaign, since taking up the role of opposition leader Miller has been keen to form a cohesive opposition team that can respond to government. He allocated roles as spokesmen for the team with the exception of Anthony Eden who will not shadow any government ministers. Following Miller’s decision to kick Bryan from the official opposition group, he said that he would take up the job as shadow spokesperson for health.

Meanwhile, Bryan will be free to support what or who he wants. However, he will still need the support of at least one person on the opposition benches to steer through his private member’s motions (PMMs) unless he can persuade members of the government backbenches, as he did on his motion on government-sponsored housing, to back further PMMs.

Category: Local News, Politics