Number of PR deferrals growing
(CNS): Government officials have now considered over 100 permanent residency applications from the backlog of paperwork after specially trained administrators were brought in last month to assist the members of the Caymanian Status and Permanent Residency Board. But despite the acceleration in reviewing applications, more than one-third of them have been deferred, which means the immigration staff and board members are not making enough progress to address what has become a serious legal problem for government.
As immigration administrators and board members are meeting as often as possible to deal solely with the mountain of aging applications, the fact that 39 out of the 108 already considered, or 36%, have been deferred gives an indication that reducing the pile when applications are so outdated is going to present an extra challenge.
Despite some local attorneys and other pundits pointing out that adhering to strict chronological order of applications was always going to present a problem, the immigration ministry has insisted that it will deal with the backlog according to when applications were submitted. This means that the board and admin support staff are dealing with applications that are all more than three years old and so are very likely to need updating.
So far since the work resumed in May, the board and staff have approved 26 permanent residency applications and refused 32 applicants. Another four were not considered because they were submitted after the nine-year cutoff and seven are understood to have been withdrawn by the applicants themselves.
This means that over the last three months only 69 applications have been dealt with from a backlog that is understood to have reached well over 1,000. Even with the accelerated pace due to the new hands on deck, the need to defer decisions on more than one-third of the applications that will then have to be reconsidered based on updated information means it could still be some 10 years before the backlog is cleared.
The government is stuck between a rock and a hard place on the PR problem. Many Caymanians feel there should be a moratorium on any permanent residence approvals until local unemployment, underemployment and workplace barriers to promotion are addressed. However, many employers, who are also Caymanian, are becoming increasingly frustrated by the uncertainty and disruption that the PR situation is causing to the workforce.
Both the Chamber of Commerce and the Cayman Islands Tourism Association are concerned over the issue not only because of the uncertainty surrounding long-term work-permit holders waiting to learn their fate but also due to fears of a mass exodus at the end of this year ahead of changes to the pension law.
As overseas workers will no longer be able to cash out their pensions next year if they leave the island, there are concerns that as many as 2,500 workers could leave Cayman by the end of 2017 in order to access the cash that they and their employers have paid into pension funds. Given the limited choice employees have about the compulsory pensions and the lacklustre performance of the funds, many overseas employees who have been paying in for a number of years would opt to leave the island while they can still access the cash.
While government believes any pension-fuelled exodus will leave room for unemployed Caymanians to get work, the private sector is less certain that there will be enough willing or able local workers to fill the vacancies that this combination of PR uncertainty and the closure of the pension cash window leaves.
Category: Local News
Repeal the Pension Law. CIG has no business in ex-pat pension outcomes. You are not suppose to be governing the expats money that they have saved with their employers. Your business is to think about us Caymanians and our future including our pensions. You went a little bit too far when you poked your nose in the expats pension/savings. This movement only makes you look jealous and bad-minded. Whatever an expat work and saved for his old age should be given to him/her whenever their Term Limit comes to an end or whenever they are leaving the island. I am still wondering, which clueless politician came up with this idea to interfere with expats pension and why did the rest of you buy-in to that devious act.
If you let them all stay you will find wages and jobs freeze up, property to the moon, increased infrastructure costs, trafiic congestion and longer wait queues at George Town Hospital.
goodbye CAYMANIANS … hello EXPATS
The pension law needs to be changed back…in my humble opinion 90% of the local unemployed are unemployable and CIG has to admit that and deal with it. It’s a myth to think otherwise.
I think a more appropriate headline ” is over 100 PR applications processed” . Obviously the immigration staff are doing a much better job that the Board. I understand that the applications are being deferred to allow for applicants to supply complete or updated information. Surely that can’t be a bad thing.
I regret to say that the 2,500 people leaving the island this year is a reasonable number. This can be quantified by the high number of places for rent now compared to a year ago, and also the fact that places are not selling the way they were a year ago. This is particularly true in the Seven Mile Beach Corridor. The Golden Goose might be killed unless people in power wake up and smell the flowers. The pension situation and the PR situation is going to have a major economic impact in 2018 with much lower rents and lower real estate values throughout Grand Cayman.
Lower rents and lower real estate is a problem why? a young caymanian can get on the ladder if that happens.
Alden no matter what your mama say you aren’t especially smart and you really screwed the pooch here…how about manning up. Either document your policy of giving away the country to foreign influences (work permits and status for everyone) or consider perhaps the law makers before you knew the long term effects of various immigration policies. Marco is gone and Roy is deluded in believing he advanced due to his ability….again..not particularly gifted. With the rights you are giving to a litigious group of ungrateful people…you have already changed our culture.
did you actually read the article 9.54? There is no giveaway going on, more like a throw away…My family too will be leaving before year end..getting my pension out asap.
If the epic USA has a 5 year policy for Work Permits with their vast resources, why are we doubling that? With Cayman’s limited resources it should be less than 5 years and at best equal.
Most people finally get to stay in the US and become citizens, generally in their 9th-11th year, so that should be less here, right? If your logic is followed..
