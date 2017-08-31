No plans to move fuel depot following fire

(CNS): The planning minister has confirmed that the government has no immediate plans to move the fuel tank storage facility at Jackson Point in South Sound, George Town, despite heightened concerns following what could have been a catastrophic fire in one of the tanks last month. Joey Hew told the Legislative Assembly during the recent meeting that a probe into the cause of the blaze was now well underway under the supervision of the new utilities watchdog, OfReg, in partnership with the Cayman Islands Fire Service but there were no results yet.

Hew said that the investigators had begun collecting information but now had to wait until the bulk fuel supplier, SOL, which owns the facility, empties the tank so they can get inside to inspect it.

Answering questions from opposition members, Minister Hew explained that there was no formal plan in the works to move the facility. He pointed to consideration given to a possible relocation by the previous planning minister, Kurt Tibbetts, and his proposal to examine the idea of establishing a new fuel depot in East End, which Hew said was not at all popular.

The fuel depot is located in the heart of a growing residential community and very close to several schools, and public concern has been mounting for several years. However, the issue of relocation is challenging, not just logistically but because the site is owned by the oil company and the government will not easily be able to force the move even if a more suitable and acceptable location could be found.

Hew said that since the blaze, Hazard Management Cayman Islands has been reviewing and surveying the community and is in the process of revising the protocols regarding a potential disaster there.

The fire started in the late afternoon of Sunday, 23 July, in the interior walls of a full fuel storage tank. Firefighters fought the blaze for some eight hours in an heroic effort, containing and eventually dosing the burning tank while keeping it away from the fuel and keeping the tank itself cool. Residents within a 1,000-foot exclusion zone were evacuated until the early hours of the morning.

Public concerns were raised in the wake of the fire that notification had been slow, and while government had used its own social media channels to inform the public of the unfolding disaster, they had not contacted the regular media and there was no information broadcast on the government TV station or Radio Cayman.

Category: Local News