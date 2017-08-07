MLAs get lessons in democracy

(CNS): A number of the country’s novice MLAs and some new Cabinet ministers spent two days learning about parliamentary democracy and how the Legislative Assembly works in a post-election seminar conducted by the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association, last week. Speaker and veteran politician, McKeeva Bush, former minister Rolston Anglin and Mary J Lawrence a one term speaker of the LA, shared their local know-how about the LA with the newcomers.

The CPA Secretary General Akbar Khan, the speaker from Trinidad’s parliament, Bridgid Annisette-George, Bermuda’s former speaker of the assembly, Randolph Horton and Heather E Cooke, a former Speaker at Jamaica’s parliament also took part to share a wider regional perspective regarding democracy.

Bush told his new colleagues that post-election seminars offer a valuable resource for members.

A number of issues were covered and Khan highlighted the need for more women representatives in Commonwealth countries parliaments. While Cayman managed to elect three women to fill some of the 19 seats, in the last General Election or just under 16% of the MLAs, around the Commonwealth the are countries with no women representing the people at all. Khan also acknowledged the CPA Election Observer Mission findings that the May national poll met international standards for “democratic, genuine and transparent elections”, with the results “truly reflecting the will of the people”.

Welcoming all, to the seminar on behalf of government,McTaggart who is serving his second term as an MLA in George Town, he is embarking on his first as a Cabinet minister having taken up the public finance portfolio. He urged his colleagues, particularly those newly elected, to take advantage of seminar to empower themselves and “understand all aspects of their function as the people’s representatives.”

McTaggart, was joined by Dwayne Seymour, the new health minister who is serving a second term as an MLA and also takes up a ministerial post for the second time having spent a few brief months as community affairs minister following the fall of the 2009-2012 UDP administration after the then premier, Bush, was arrested over the misuse of a government credit card.

Deputy Speaker Bernie Bush was also there and although he is another second-term MLA he is taking up the post of deputy speaker for the first time. Novice MLAs Barbara Conolly, Austin Harris and David Wight who were all elected for the first time in MAy and are serving on the government back bench were also there.

Kenneth Bryan, a new opposition MLA was not in attendance as he confirmed that he was away on a family vacation which had been organised before the CPA seminar. Meanwhile, CNS was unable to reach the remaining first-timer Chris Saunders regarding his failure to attend.

Category: Government oversight, Local News, Politics