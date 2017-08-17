MLA urges action over potential ex-pat exodus
(CNS): The deputy opposition leader and independent member for Newlands is urging government to act now in preparation for what many believe will be an exodus of ex-pat workers at the end of this year over changes to the pension law. Alva Suckoo said that out-of-work Caymanians need to be trained now to fill vacancies that will be created at the peak of the tourist season rather than grant a new batch of last-minute and temporary work permits because nothing was done to manage the potential problem.
The new law prohibits pension cashouts from 1 January, forcing ex-pats who leave the country to maintain their pension in the existing fund until retirement age or to transfer it to another scheme. Many overseas workers, who often already have pension investments in other countries when they come to work in Cayman, or who are simply not interested in thinking about a pension, have come to expect the cash windfall after they leave and are not prepared to miss out.
Although there are no actual statistics, anecdotal evidence points to the possible departure of a large number of ex-pat workers in many different fields before 31 December, the cut-off point to allow people to cash out their pensions.
Faced with the very real possibility of anywhere from hundreds to even as many as 2,000 people leaving at the same time, according to some estimates, Suckoo has filed a private member’s motion in the Legislative Assembly, seconded by the opposition member for Savannah, Anthony Eden. The motion calls for all affected businesses to give the government a detailed list of the vacancies that will be created at their companies by the potential exodus. The opposition member is asking for all affected businesses to register the forthcoming vacancies now on the NWDA jobs database, giving time for government to partner with the employers and embark on a recruitment drive encouraging interested Caymanians to register and apply. This will then allow time to train the potential local candidates to fit the jobs that will become available in the period leading up to the departure dates of the current permit holders.
“The motion is seeking to address the concern that if there is an exodus of expatriate workers, that steps are taken to ensure that as many Caymanians as possible get the opportunity to fill those vacated jobs,” Suckoo told CNS. “My concern is that because this has dragged on the Government will feel pressured to grant work permits to assist businesses and that many unemployed Caymanians or even those who want to change occupations won’t get the opportunity to fill these vacancies.”
On the campaign trail, most candidates, including those on the government benches and the former education and employment minister and architect of the pension law, said that if there was an exodus they wanted to see Caymanians fill the vacancies. While the arguments continue between unemployed locals and bosses about the availability of experienced and willing Caymanians and issues of discrimination, there is no indication whether government is planning any proactive measure to address the problem of the pending exodus while also dealing with the stubborn levels of local unemployment.
“I hope that the government recognises the urgency of the situation and agrees to the recommendations of the motion,” Suckoo said.
PMM No. 5 – Expat Workers Pension Exodus – A. Suckoo – 10 Aug 2017
My understanding is that the options regarding a cash out of pension in the UK are also limited. If there is any possibility to cash out, taxes are imposed after there first 25pc of that lump-sum and people are also cautioned as cashing out could push them in another tax bracket in the UK and they would no longer receive the tax benefits from making pension contributions, In addition, it also appears that there are some limitations put on where funds can be transferred to if they are transferred to outside the UK.
In any event, pension schemes are not set up as a savings account where one can cash out at any time without any penalties/tax impact in order to go and by themselves whatever. That’s not the rational of a pension fund!
It will be interesting to see how the UK will be dealing with this once Brexit comes into effect as I have a hard time believing that they will let all their expatriate workers who are going to leave the UK after Brexit cash out on their pension without any tax/penalties and limitations applied. IF all expats leaving the UK would cash out their pension funds, it would have a detrimental effect on the pensions of the UK citizens who remain in the UK.
Dear Respondents,
Your attacks and harsh criticisms would be valid if we saw the same level thereof against the blatantly anti-Caymanian posts in this very thread.
Instead, we see a mass thumb ratio of positive support and a few more replies in support – all anonymous of course.
The majority of you are nothing but self-serving frauds – masquerading like decent people but, in reality, are rotten to the core.
(Similar to the Republicans / Conservatives of America. In the public forum, every one that speaks condemns his recent words, actions and inactions – yet he maintains a 70% approval rating therefrom … via anonymous polling – but I slightly digress.)
For the record, I hate no one. I am not anti-immigrant. (I try not to use the racist term “expat” although it is flung around here quite frequently – which is actually a major component of the wider problem.)
However, I will unrepentantly push for a long-term development policy that does not include a significant degree of permanence as it concerns our immigrant population.
(We welcome all successful work permit holders an opportunity to make a great living, bask in the sunshine, splash in the beautiful clear water, enjoy the setting, hone your skills, exchange cultures and perspectives … but at the end of day, please do not regard yourself as entitled to remain forever.)
The basic core factors of our jurisdiction simply cannot successfully support any other approach.
Unless, of course, all of you don’t care about the rise in crime, instability, and disenfranchised locals but are selfishly focused on securing a permanent piece of a rapidly deteriorating paradise – by any means necessary?
So, feel free to attack me with personal insults and ad hominems until the cows come home. If that is all you can come up with after reading my post(s) then it says a lot.
– Whodatis
P.S. I advise any “expat” that takes offence to the term “immigrant” take up the matter with their home country – as I can guarantee any negative connotations thereto were planted and cultivated therein.
I think the term “migrant worker” is more appropriate than immigrant in most cases.
The fact that you think the majority of us expats are nothing but self-serving frauds-masquerading like decent people pretty much mirrors what most intelligent expats think of Caymanians and especially you. For all the right reasons.
For the record you hate expats, are anti immigrant and basically an a$$hole but are ignorant enough to say to everyone that you are not. Its OK Datisyou. We all know you just post for yourself.
Factually and morally incorrect Who. Last poll showed 38% of Americans still support their president, a long way from 70%. And your problem is precisely that, in your view there is only one way, the Who way and you are not prepared to engage or discuss it, but always dragging up irrelevant and out of context matters to distract readers from your inability to put a cohesive argument together. Precisely as Trump does. How interesting.
Unfortunately this is not a reasoned comment and just shows your inherent bias and absorption in the twists and spin of US journalists. You cannot slam an entire group of people just because they don’t share your views. They have their own reasons for their beliefs and it is not yours to judge!
Sorry, don’t care.
Says the guy who wasn’t even born here….
The truth is very difficult to listen to.
This change to the pension law is a travesty. How can we ask expats to come here, be forced to pay into our pension ‘scheme’* and then not be allowed to take it with them when WE force them to leave the country!!! WTF??? How is that fair in any way possible? It’s bad enough that Caymanians like myself have lost thousands of dollars from this mandatory scheme, but to impose it on the very necessary expats and then deny them the cashout? Horrible idea.
*”scheme” for many expats means to “make plans, especially in a devious way or with intent to do something illegal or wrong.” Very apropos in this case.
The real issue is education. If Caymanian children had an adequate educations they would be competitive in the workplace. No employer wants to, unnecessarily, go through hiring a foreigner when there is a capable local who can do the job equally.
That leads into babies having babies. If birth control was readily available, maybe, we would not have so many teen mothers ill equipped to raise productive children.
That also leads to the ‘heritage’ issue. Which is, we are used to having low income earners do all the stuff we are too lazy to do. I.e. Helpers, gardeners, fast food workers, handymen.
A Jollibee worker in the Philippines earns approximately 250 pesos per day, that is around CI $4.15. You can see why they are motivated to keep their jobs. They can work one week, and send home more than a month’s wages. What our our kids taught? If you are unmotivated Government will bail you out, and pick up your tab, just go back to watching you tube videos.
That also leads into the cost of doing business, a Caymanian, like it or not my friends, is going to be a bigger pain in the backside then a foreigner. We do not (for the most part) have the same work ethic, sad but true.
Strangely you disprove your own point. You say education solves our problem because supposedly employers don’t want to do permits but you then tell us why they do.
I agree that SOME employers find it that way but many do not. Many do prefer foreigner because of those reasons you have stated and these expanded below
1. Control – By asking an employee to do more than their job actually requires them. Not that I mind doing work but some bosses are just downright abusive on this point. By holding a permit over their heads employees are generally FORCED to do it.
2. Make it back – Employers generally make it back by paying less than they would a local. If you worked 45 hrs a week then that’s 2,340 hrs a year. If you paid $1 less then you would recover $2,340 a year. On top of that you would not have to pay the 5% pensions for 9 months which could amount to another $500 or more depending on the rate per hour. So as you can see it’s an upfront cost yes but could easily be recovered.
So to your point no, Caymanians no matter how educated are not always the employee of choice to employers. Many see the advantages of going foreign for a variety of reasons. Some like the diverse education and or experience foreign workers have while some are old school like the ones listed above.
6.34…I see your point, however regret it is no longer valid. We can no longer find the people we need in the Caymanian work force, although we try. Either the qualifications are not there (and we need qualified people, our work would not be accepted by our clients otherwise). And whilst this is not true for all, there is this issue with attitude, not turning up for interviews, not working whilst here, on the phone doing private stuff all day, and other things mentioned by far too many people. There is an answer, and education is a large part of it…people need to be taught not just qualifications, but the realities of the world in terms of employment and what is expected. I can tell you the work permit thing is a pain in the butt. I would much rather employ Caymanians. My costs would be much lower even when paying the same salary as to an expat.
True
Not education. Culture. You don’t have a culture that teaches you to work hard, value education, and follow laws. Its how you grow up. Most other l countries have way different values in their culture. Please don’t take offense but Caymanians will not change until they start to integrate themselves into a more modern version of an old culture.
