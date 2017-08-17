MLA urges action over potential ex-pat exodus
(CNS): The deputy opposition leader and independent member for Newlands is urging government to act now in preparation for what many believe will be an exodus of ex-pat workers at the end of this year over changes to the pension law. Alva Suckoo said that out-of-work Caymanians need to be trained now to fill vacancies that will be created at the peak of the tourist season rather than grant a new batch of last-minute and temporary work permits because nothing was done to manage the potential problem.
The new law prohibits pension cashouts from 1 January, forcing ex-pats who leave the country to maintain their pension in the existing fund until retirement age or to transfer it to another scheme. Many overseas workers, who often already have pension investments in other countries when they come to work in Cayman, or who are simply not interested in thinking about a pension, have come to expect the cash windfall after they leave and are not prepared to miss out.
Although there are no actual statistics, anecdotal evidence points to the possible departure of a large number of ex-pat workers in many different fields before 31 December, the cut-off point to allow people to cash out their pensions.
Faced with the very real possibility of anywhere from hundreds to even as many as 2,000 people leaving at the same time, according to some estimates, Suckoo has filed a private member’s motion in the Legislative Assembly, seconded by the opposition member for Savannah, Anthony Eden. The motion calls for all affected businesses to give the government a detailed list of the vacancies that will be created at their companies by the potential exodus. The opposition member is asking for all affected businesses to register the forthcoming vacancies now on the NWDA jobs database, giving time for government to partner with the employers and embark on a recruitment drive encouraging interested Caymanians to register and apply. This will then allow time to train the potential local candidates to fit the jobs that will become available in the period leading up to the departure dates of the current permit holders.
“The motion is seeking to address the concern that if there is an exodus of expatriate workers, that steps are taken to ensure that as many Caymanians as possible get the opportunity to fill those vacated jobs,” Suckoo told CNS. “My concern is that because this has dragged on the Government will feel pressured to grant work permits to assist businesses and that many unemployed Caymanians or even those who want to change occupations won’t get the opportunity to fill these vacancies.”
On the campaign trail, most candidates, including those on the government benches and the former education and employment minister and architect of the pension law, said that if there was an exodus they wanted to see Caymanians fill the vacancies. While the arguments continue between unemployed locals and bosses about the availability of experienced and willing Caymanians and issues of discrimination, there is no indication whether government is planning any proactive measure to address the problem of the pending exodus while also dealing with the stubborn levels of local unemployment.
“I hope that the government recognises the urgency of the situation and agrees to the recommendations of the motion,” Suckoo said.
PMM No. 5 – Expat Workers Pension Exodus – A. Suckoo – 10 Aug 2017
Now you want us to stay?
All those vacancies, if they happen, will be advertised. There were already 18000 work permit applications this year, most of which were advertised. There is no lack of jobs or complaining, but it is way too late to be training people for much of anything in the next 3-4 months. Also, the last time employers partnered with government to do this, the employers got viciously criticized (by Alva and others) for the low participation and lack of follow-through by the Caymanian applicants. Why go through that again? The real problem is people in Cayman mostly won’t work five full days straight two or three weeks in a row. It makes people expensive to hire at every level because productivity is terrible. This includes expats.
Lip service…anyone who wants a job in the tourist industry has one, there are no Caymanians left who would even consider it..or they would already be employed. How about really tackling the issue? Get the vocational education going, manage expectations and grandfather current expats in so they can still cash out if they want and only new permits have the new rules. When is at least one politician going to do the right thing and sort the issues instead of grandstanding all the time?
Way to go AL Hard at work as usual! Using common sense that isn’t so common around here anymore Looking out for the Caymanian’s! Can’t wait to hear what happens on this motion or what Government’s plan will be!
you are too late, many have already started to leave and have been replaced by new permit holders already. I believe more will be leaving ahead of January 1 but does Alva think these employees are giving 4 months notice?
every expat that leaves will have to be replaced by another expat.
caymanian unemployment is a myth.
but thank you cayman for messing with peoples lives, businesses…..
at the end of the day cayman as a whole will suffer.
Too late. Reap what you sow.
Cayman doesn’t realise the value of expats on this island. You are going to see a huge difference and not for the better. The UK could never keep afloat if we didn’t grant permits for the mass of foreign Doctors and Nursing staff we have. Hospitals would be in dire straights. EVERY country in the world needs foreign labour and this island is no exception. Let’s hope the young and up and coming Caymanians will be able to fill these available posts asap! Somehow I doubt this very much. Government desperately need to put a Vocational programme in place as a matter of urgency, to ensure that these youngsters are able to be educated to an acceptable standard and gain a trade to carry out the work which expats have been doing for years. I know many of you criticise expats and that they are taking Caymanian jobs etc., Expats are educated and are driven. We have a different work ethic than a lot of Caymanians. That is the way we have been brought up in the UK. This is why we have secured jobs for years in Cayman. Don’t get me wrong, I am not criticising Caymanians as a whole. I have many friends here which have worked hard and gained high profile jobs. Give the opportunities for young Caymanians also to learn via a proper programme of extra learning in your College.
You know what Caymanians are really 2nd class citizens in their own country. They have to wait for a mass exodus so that they can become employable when in fact these jobs that the ‘ mass exodusers’ held belonged to them. ONLY IN CAYMAN this could happen. Try Bermuda, Bahamas, TURK & CAICOS . What is really happening ! Dont worry these said jobs will be refilled by a fresh set of new permit holders as CIG needs the revenue. By what medium are Caymanians going to know about these jobs ? Will the CIG be able to monitor these vacancies? How are they going to be advertised? Wake up Caymanians dont be fooled.
Poor guy might actually believe the Caymanian unemployment myth.
