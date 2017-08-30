MLA deserters cost PPM government cash and grief

(CNS): The three MLAs who deserted the PPM government benches during the last administration cost the public purse $16,300 in additional constituency allowances, the parliament heard Friday, much to the amusement of members. When asked by Kenneth Bryan, the independent member for George Town Central, why the appropriation had increased, Premier Alden McLaughlin said that when the three former members of his last PPM led government (Alva Suckoo, Anthony Eden and Winston Connolly) crossed the floor, their constituency expenditure went up.

“When they were with the government they were saving the country money by sharing offices, then they went on their own and cost the country more money and the government more grief,” the premier stated, causing a comedy moment in the otherwise long and dry work of tidying up government expenditures.

