Missing fisherman survived 44 days at sea
(CNS): Edward Henrick-Hydes (a.k.a Rivers), who went missing with Chadwick Bodden after the men left to go on a fishing trip in June, survived 44 days at sea, according to a report in the Mexican press. Officials here have still not confirmed that the man found by fishermen in the Gulf of Mexico last week was the West Bay man, who is originally from Honduras. Hydes, however, was released from hospital in Playa Del Carmen on Wednesday, where he had been taken and treated following his rescue.
He told reporter Victor Hugo Vargas, of the La Pancarta, that his companion, Bodden, had died.
It appears that the 60HP outboard motor on the 30ft canoe had failed some days after the men set off on the fishing trip to 60 Mile Bank. Hydes told the Mexican reporter that at some point before was rescued, as they tried to fish for food to stay alive, Bodden fell from the boat.
Hydes family has flown to Mexico to be with him but it appears that the Mexican authorities will be repatriating him to Honduras.
currents always go nw flowing into the gulf….cayman coast guard need to get it in their heads? oh..sorry, i forgot…we only have ahhhh…nothing guarding our coasts?😈😀
Please wait till you get the facts. One family is grieving the lost of a loved one and the person whom survived is not home yet. Let’s stop the speculation until more facts are presented and investigated. Let’s be compassionate. I have sailed for many years and can tell you that it was not always pleasant and had many closed calls. The sea and inclement weather can be unforgiving at times specially when Murphy’s law is present.
Where did he get his drinking water after all those days?
If you ask any experienced boat captain locally or internationally, it’s almost impossible or would be unheard of to leave the western end of Grand Cayman in a West or North West direction and take 40 – 44 days of drifting at sea, to reach the coast of Central America. Despite the up and down of water currents etc… you should not drift more than 14 – 21 days before reaching land, drifting at 1. 5 – 2 knots per hour.
On the other hand, if you went South East of Grand Cayman towards Negril
Jamaica and got approx 20 – 30 miles of the 185 mile track and broke down, then it would take you approx 40 – 50 days drifting at sea to reach back to Central America, by-passing Cayman and Cuba on your way West.
My simple advice to all, STOP the illegal running between the Cayman Islands and Jamaica and these tragedies on the ocean will STOP.
I can think of at least 15 – 20 Caymanians from the mid 80’s that met their untimely fate as a result of traveling this route.
STOP it guys, you are ruining our country and killing yourselves in the process.
Investigate
Here we go…conspiracy theory and Marl Road Warriors…
something is a bit fishy about it though (excuse the pun)
60 mile bank in a single engined boat? Sorry for the man that did not return, but that’s absolute lunacy. How many more lives are we going to lose for want of common sense safety?
Hopefully the family took his passport with them so that they don’t have to go to further expense arranging his passage from Honduras.
This story gave me goose bumps all weekend. For that man to have survived for 44 days must have been such a trial!! Cannot wait to see the movie!!!!!!!!! Or the interview…
11.59 whilst I understand your sentiment, it would appear that a man lost his life here…could you just show his family a little respect by not publishing your desire for a Matt Damon blockbuster until everything is cleared up and the family of the lost man can grieve? This is what is so screwed up these days, wanting to make a drama out of a tragedy with no respect for the families involved….you just want to satisfy your own ego to have some numbskull thought published and tell your friends (although I suspect you don’t have many) how cool you are. Go get some help if you cant actually figure out what you have done.
LOL You need to simmer down. I can’t imagine that 11:59am meant to be an egotistical numbskull with no friends… wow who pissed in your porridge this morning?
You are what we call a troll. And a bully.
It is truly a wonder how he managed to survive, and what transpired along that stretch of ocean for those wandering days at sea.
