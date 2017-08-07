Missing fisherman survived 44 days at sea

(CNS): Edward Henrick-Hydes (a.k.a Rivers), who went missing with Chadwick Bodden after the men left to go on a fishing trip in June, survived 44 days at sea, according to a report in the Mexican press. Officials here have still not confirmed that the man found by fishermen in the Gulf of Mexico last week was the West Bay man, who is originally from Honduras. Hydes, however, was released from hospital in Playa Del Carmen on Wednesday, where he had been taken and treated following his rescue.

He told reporter Victor Hugo Vargas, of the La Pancarta, that his companion, Bodden, had died.

It appears that the 60HP outboard motor on the 30ft canoe had failed some days after the men set off on the fishing trip to 60 Mile Bank. Hydes told the Mexican reporter that at some point before was rescued, as they tried to fish for food to stay alive, Bodden fell from the boat.

Hydes family has flown to Mexico to be with him but it appears that the Mexican authorities will be repatriating him to Honduras.

