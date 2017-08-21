Miller: Heathcare in crisis
(CNS): The opposition leader is calling on government to form a special select committee made up of members of the Legislative Assembly from both sides of the aisle to take look at the country’s healthcare system as he believes it is now in crisis. From the numerous issues relating to health insurance and the massive amount of public money used to plug the enormous gaps in cover to the the cost of medication, Ezzard Miller said too many people are being refused the care they need. “The healthcare system is falling apart,” Miller told CNS.
The independent member for North Side and one-time health minister said that he is no longer prepared to sit back and watch another administration fail in its efforts to tackle the growing problems relating to the entire healthcare system. The opposition leader has filed a private member’s motion, seconded by first-time MLA Chris Saunders representing Bodden Town West, asking government to join forces with the opposition to review policies and laws relating to healthcare and insurance, with the aim of improving both the quality of, and access to, care.
Miller said far too many people were being refused care when they need it, or are unable to access the medications they require, because of high costs and inadequate insurance. He said Caymanians are being turned away or procedures cancelled because they don’t have money or cover. Healthcare professionals are also frustrated by the insurance companies who are focused on the money and not care, he said, adding that they are clamouring for an increase in prices because they claim not to be making any money. But he said the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority’s figures paint a picture of an industry making millions and millions of dollars a year while people are being denied necessary care. That situation leads to more pressure on the emergency room and the need for urgent treatment, and in the long run the public purse picks up the tab.
The opposition leader said he believes it is time for Cayman to consider a single-payer basic national system as the population has reached the point where it can sustain the cover for all, and the public money now being pumped in could be much more efficiently utilised in a single insurance pool.
But he said he wants government to form a six-member committee, with four MLAs from the government benches and two from the opposition, to see whether that is viable option or if there is some other way to fix Cayman’s ailing healthcare system. He also said the review should be done in open hearings with the committee calling key witnesses, including doctors and health insurers, so the country gets a full picture of the challenges and the potential solutions.
Hundreds of millions of dollars given for free and now he is mad because there is no more. The bill for all that is still yet to be paid and I wonder if he has a plan for that other than make the expats pay for it.
Failing it is. The emergency room needs to be at least doubled in size. The older persons who reside on the medical ward need to be cared for by their families or government but certainly not be housed,for years on the ward. It’s a hospital not an extended care facility. Their needs to be an increase of staff and number of ambulances needs to increase. The demand exceeds the supply. Just ask around, people are constantly waiting for the ambulance to respond but have to wait because they are consumed taking people to doctor appointments. Separate the 911 system and create a transport division. Trying to do both is failing. Enlist that blue ambulance you see running around everywhere. They must be encountering several emergencies, always blasting around with their siren blaring.
And can we please let Health City have an emergency room. They already take in countless “emergency” patients. That would relieve some of the pressure on the government hospital and keep people closer to their district/homes. Cayman is growing and with it there must be change.
Mr Miller you can’t clean the dirty pot with dirty water . You have to clean a dirty pot with clean washing water and soap .
Stop importing poverty! That alone would solve half of this problem and pretty much every other problem we are facing! I am amazed that we keep repeating a failing experiment. What was wrong with be able to sustain yourself and your dependents (including their healthcare) or you cannot come and live here from overseas? It worked. Now we ignore it and act surprised that our systems are collapsing.
politicians running a hospital? oh please……snork…phew…snork phew…😧 lord help us
Good idea. Listen now for the onslaught from the private rip off insurance. Companies, who have been raking in the dough for years. Yes, the same ones who were so against Cinico. Thank God the proponents of Cinico did not back down. The plan was that Cinico a.k.a the Cayman Islands National Insurance Company woild be just that. It is about time.
We need to do away with the strictly for profit insurance companies and move towards a national healthcare system. It’s not going to be easy or perfect but it will definitely be better than what we have today.
The obvious first step which does not seem to be highlighted is to save tens of millions of dolars a year by requiring all public sector employees to pay for their medical care on identical conditions to the private sector, and this includes of course Mr Miller and all his fellow MLA’s. This does not require consultants or committees, it just needs ACTION!.
Sounds like a great plan make the ripoff. Insurance companies stick to property, they screw us there too but at least you won’t be totally screwed.
It would be nice if something could be done about the outrageous prices charged for damn near everything in healthcare. Not long ago I was charged $65 for a tube of skin medication which should have cost about $3. The doctor and hospital fees are unreal! If there were fair and honest charges we wouldn’t need fat cat healthcare insurance companies.
Why didn’t he took on the ministerial position when the cabinet was about to form. I always maintained that he was ideal person for this ministry instead of putting someone who hasn’t a clue.
It is health crisis, not healthcare.
Yes it is time for a single health insurance and also dame on the pensions. Just fear that the money people will do there best to derail as they are good under the present systems since they have the money to do anything they want.
Cayman needs a state system similar to the UK’s NHS. If people want faster care, they can pay for it with insurance or on their own, but the basics have to be there.
