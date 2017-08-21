Miller: Heathcare in crisis

(CNS): The opposition leader is calling on government to form a special select committee made up of members of the Legislative Assembly from both sides of the aisle to take look at the country’s healthcare system as he believes it is now in crisis. From the numerous issues relating to health insurance and the massive amount of public money used to plug the enormous gaps in cover to the the cost of medication, Ezzard Miller said too many people are being refused the care they need. “The healthcare system is falling apart,” Miller told CNS.

The independent member for North Side and one-time health minister said that he is no longer prepared to sit back and watch another administration fail in its efforts to tackle the growing problems relating to the entire healthcare system. The opposition leader has filed a private member’s motion, seconded by first-time MLA Chris Saunders representing Bodden Town West, asking government to join forces with the opposition to review policies and laws relating to healthcare and insurance, with the aim of improving both the quality of, and access to, care.

Miller said far too many people were being refused care when they need it, or are unable to access the medications they require, because of high costs and inadequate insurance. He said Caymanians are being turned away or procedures cancelled because they don’t have money or cover. Healthcare professionals are also frustrated by the insurance companies who are focused on the money and not care, he said, adding that they are clamouring for an increase in prices because they claim not to be making any money. But he said the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority’s figures paint a picture of an industry making millions and millions of dollars a year while people are being denied necessary care. That situation leads to more pressure on the emergency room and the need for urgent treatment, and in the long run the public purse picks up the tab.

The opposition leader said he believes it is time for Cayman to consider a single-payer basic national system as the population has reached the point where it can sustain the cover for all, and the public money now being pumped in could be much more efficiently utilised in a single insurance pool.

But he said he wants government to form a six-member committee, with four MLAs from the government benches and two from the opposition, to see whether that is viable option or if there is some other way to fix Cayman’s ailing healthcare system. He also said the review should be done in open hearings with the committee calling key witnesses, including doctors and health insurers, so the country gets a full picture of the challenges and the potential solutions.

