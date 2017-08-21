Miller: Heathcare in crisis
(CNS): The opposition leader is calling on government to form a special select committee made up of members of the Legislative Assembly from both sides of the aisle to take look at the country’s healthcare system as he believes it is now in crisis. From the numerous issues relating to health insurance and the massive amount of public money used to plug the enormous gaps in cover to the the cost of medication, Ezzard Miller said too many people are being refused the care they need. “The healthcare system is falling apart,” Miller told CNS.
The independent member for North Side and one-time health minister said that he is no longer prepared to sit back and watch another administration fail in its efforts to tackle the growing problems relating to the entire healthcare system. The opposition leader has filed a private member’s motion, seconded by first-time MLA Chris Saunders representing Bodden Town West, asking government to join forces with the opposition to review policies and laws relating to healthcare and insurance, with the aim of improving both the quality of, and access to, care.
Miller said far too many people were being refused care when they need it, or are unable to access the medications they require, because of high costs and inadequate insurance. He said Caymanians are being turned away or procedures cancelled because they don’t have money or cover. Healthcare professionals are also frustrated by the insurance companies who are focused on the money and not care, he said, adding that they are clamouring for an increase in prices because they claim not to be making any money. But he said the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority’s figures paint a picture of an industry making millions and millions of dollars a year while people are being denied necessary care. That situation leads to more pressure on the emergency room and the need for urgent treatment, and in the long run the public purse picks up the tab.
The opposition leader said he believes it is time for Cayman to consider a single-payer basic national system as the population has reached the point where it can sustain the cover for all, and the public money now being pumped in could be much more efficiently utilised in a single insurance pool.
But he said he wants government to form a six-member committee, with four MLAs from the government benches and two from the opposition, to see whether that is viable option or if there is some other way to fix Cayman’s ailing healthcare system. He also said the review should be done in open hearings with the committee calling key witnesses, including doctors and health insurers, so the country gets a full picture of the challenges and the potential solutions.
If you went to CTMH before they were Doctors Hospital you could see post it notes advising their billing staff to code all procedures at level four. If you were in the States you would loose your ability to process Medicare claims, and most likely face fraud charges. I have no doubt similar coding existed at George Town Hospital.
You want to know why health care cost have skyrocketed? It is because we have zero oversight. I have emailed several MLA’s with evidence of BLATANT over coding. Response…zero.
The question is: Is healthcare a human right or is it a product you buy ?
In most countries it is a right. In the US and here it is a product you can buy. As a result, many people who can not afford the care they need and many of them will die.
Yes they will die.
And if we stopped letting so many foreign under and uninsured persons live here, there would be more money available to treat local persons in need. It really is that simple.
Ezzard, you should have been the Health Minister. The HSA and wider health industry made a sigh of relief when you didn’t get it because they knew you would have shaken things up. Dwayne is being educated as he goes along, but this particular matter is too serious for a newbie to tackle.
When it comes to insurance costs to the Government., are all the Insurance companies paying into Government the $10.00 stamp tax charged on every insurance policy written. This stamp tax was to have been used to help fund the indigent health needs. Government may need to check into this.
Maybe one of the first places to start is a complete review and amendment to the flawed Insurance Law 2010 spearheaded by some who apparently confused the basic domestic issues while focusing on offshore interest with the notion to expand the Captive and Re-insurance industry.
This is a review that needs to be done by a team of specialists who have expertise in this area – not by members of the LA! Cayman needs to look at other countries and see where they can base their health insurance model on.
I was disgusted last year when I had to have an operation and the insurance company refused it! I had paid into the plan for 10+ years, never made a claim, nor needed surgery and when I finally needed it my claim was refused! Then I heard about some people (including the doctors) who had been scamming the system. It is no wonder when you hear stories like that, that when someone who legitimately needs to make a claim and the resources are no longer there!
I have since left the island. When I tell people how much I used to pay monthly on health insurance they are shocked! And to be honest, it is shocking when you think about the cost of health care.
Why doesn’t the Government hospital chase their outstanding debtors? If they did this the health system would not be as strained as it currently is. The Emergency Room at the hospital is actually for “emergencies” – not for Caymanians sitting there to be seen who have a cold!
And one last thing, I had to pay for my visit prior to being seen at the Chrissie Tomlinson Hospital. I found it very interesting that the cashier (someone that I previously worked with years prior) taking my money was previously fired from an employer for stealing money/cheques out of the post. Good to see that they pay close attention to checking references!!!!
politicians are giving the citizens a bad name!
Anonymous 9:27pm you dont have clue about the NHS in EngLand it’s failing please dont compare or suggest Cayman’s Healthcare with the NHS in UK. Cayman you are 100% better off healthcare wise. You are restricted to 10mins with a doctor and only complaint to be discussed.
Most people I talk to say the NHS still works pretty well considering its underfunded.
Good point but UK’s NHS is also in crisis now.
I said similar, not the same…
What did Webb Watson and others do with the money?
Hundreds of millions of dollars given for free and now he is mad because there is no more. The bill for all that is still yet to be paid and I wonder if he has a plan for that other than make the expats pay for it.
Failing it is. The emergency room needs to be at least doubled in size. The older persons who reside on the medical ward need to be cared for by their families or government but certainly not be housed,for years on the ward. It’s a hospital not an extended care facility. Their needs to be an increase of staff and number of ambulances needs to increase. The demand exceeds the supply. Just ask around, people are constantly waiting for the ambulance to respond but have to wait because they are consumed taking people to doctor appointments. Separate the 911 system and create a transport division. Trying to do both is failing. Enlist that blue ambulance you see running around everywhere. They must be encountering several emergencies, always blasting around with their siren blaring.
And can we please let Health City have an emergency room. They already take in countless “emergency” patients. That would relieve some of the pressure on the government hospital and keep people closer to their district/homes. Cayman is growing and with it there must be change.
Health City don’t want an Emergency Room. They’re not profitable, which is their business plan, remember. (Unless you go the US billing method in which case you bill people ‘out of coverage’ rates when the ambulance rolls them in to the ‘wrong’ ER.)
Mr Miller you can’t clean the dirty pot with dirty water . You have to clean a dirty pot with clean washing water and soap .
Stop importing poverty! That alone would solve half of this problem and pretty much every other problem we are facing! I am amazed that we keep repeating a failing experiment. What was wrong with be able to sustain yourself and your dependents (including their healthcare) or you cannot come and live here from overseas? It worked. Now we ignore it and act surprised that our systems are collapsing.
Big business wants cheap labour and big business runs the government.
Labour does not have to be given permission to live here uninsured forever, with multiple dependents, and with social services and every other arm of government turning a blind eye.
That is a really dumb racist remark.
Poverty is not imported, but created by politicians, churches and business.
You pay a worker 3 $ and you have created poverty. Where the person comes from is irrelevant.
Got it ???
politicians running a hospital? oh please……snork…phew…snork phew…😧 lord help us
Check Ezzard’s credentials. On this stuff he is in fact eminently qualified.
He’s a failed pharmacist who has already screwed up the Health Ministry once. Qualified? Not in the real world BoBo.
Dr. Hortor was the right solution, and would have cost a fraction of that which replaced it.
Good idea. Listen now for the onslaught from the private rip off insurance. Companies, who have been raking in the dough for years. Yes, the same ones who were so against Cinico. Thank God the proponents of Cinico did not back down. The plan was that Cinico a.k.a the Cayman Islands National Insurance Company woild be just that. It is about time.
We need to do away with the strictly for profit insurance companies and move towards a national healthcare system. It’s not going to be easy or perfect but it will definitely be better than what we have today.
The obvious first step which does not seem to be highlighted is to save tens of millions of dolars a year by requiring all public sector employees to pay for their medical care on identical conditions to the private sector, and this includes of course Mr Miller and all his fellow MLA’s. This does not require consultants or committees, it just needs ACTION!.
Hey, I’m ready to renegotiate my Govt. contract any time you are. First lets talk about my pay compared to the private sector. Can you say bonuses? Maybe not in your job, but in my field my colleagues get a bonus equivalent to my monthly check. I stick with Govt. out of love of country, and because the benefits equal out – my health care vs my friend’s bonus. But take away my health care and you will need to step up the pay to remain competitive.
Once again let’s attack the civil service without understanding the issue. Civil Servants don’t get free healthcare. civil service salaries are depressed to provide the difference for health insurance premiums. The government forces civil servants to access health insurance through CINICO only as the official insurer of the civil service, which then forces civil servants to use the HSA as their primary health care provider. Which means that CINICO pays the HSA for that care, so plainly speaking, there are three main points to take note of. First, through this methodology the government is subsidizing the HSA through civil servant premiums. Second, if you expect civil servants to further subsidize these costs by reducing take home salary further to prop up the premiums then you have to give civil servants choice of provider. Surely you can’t expect to deduct even more money from their premiums and then force them to still have no choice in primary care provider?! However, if you were to do this then government would have to further subsidize the HSA so basically it would be giving HSA the same money but from a different pot, which makes no difference for you or me. Thirdly, people keep speaking about this item as if the civil service is the problem. What you dont k ow is that many employers have very generous health plans. What you should be trying to do is improve the coverage provided generally for all people by the insurers instead of trying to reduce the covereage for civil servants to the mediocre levels that many of us in private sector experience.
2.00pm Time to drop this fantasy of lower salaries in return for free medical care.There are plenty of fat cats in the Civil Service enjoying salaries well in excess of $100,000 pa, The truth is most of you are paid salaries that reflect your productivity and would not survive in a competitive private sector job.
Just look at the numbers if you can add up, and you will see that you are bankrupting the country and that before long there will be no money left to pay your inflation proof non contributory final salary pensions.
Yes by all means let’s provide as many thumbs down as possible to this person, who obviously knows what they are talking about, instead of actually paying attention to what is being written. Government forces civil servants to use HSA because if they didn’t then HSA would have to close down and as much as people rag on HSA we are all happy it’s doors are open when it really counts. This issue has been discussed time and time again for years and there is no change, not because of the civil service union, but because once they get into power the politicians see how much it would cost to give civil servants choice and therefore how much they would have to susidize the HSA and they quickly realize that the status quo is cheaper.
In every other developed country in the world, public sector employees pay for their medical care similar to the private sector. Why are the Cayman Islands an exception.
Sounds like a great plan make the ripoff. Insurance companies stick to property, they screw us there too but at least you won’t be totally screwed.
It would be nice if something could be done about the outrageous prices charged for damn near everything in healthcare. Not long ago I was charged $65 for a tube of skin medication which should have cost about $3. The doctor and hospital fees are unreal! If there were fair and honest charges we wouldn’t need fat cat healthcare insurance companies.
Yep, and I had one Doctor write me a prescription for 9 medicines for swimmers ear…a joke…clearly hoping I would buy at their pharmacy. And they always talk sh*t just to rack up the hours so they can charge more…as bad as lawyers, if not worse.
Why didn’t he took on the ministerial position when the cabinet was about to form. I always maintained that he was ideal person for this ministry instead of putting someone who hasn’t a clue.
It is health crisis, not healthcare.
Yes it is time for a single health insurance and also dame on the pensions. Just fear that the money people will do there best to derail as they are good under the present systems since they have the money to do anything they want.
OMG are you crazy? These idiots do not know the first thing about health insurance. They are beyond ill equipped, most of them cannot even conjugate a verb. Really? You want to give them a single payor system? God help us.
Cayman needs a state system similar to the UK’s NHS. If people want faster care, they can pay for it with insurance or on their own, but the basics have to be there.
