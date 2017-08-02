Mental health facility design contract worth $900k
(CNS): The contract to design the Cayman Islands’ first-ever dedicated mental health facility, won by Toronto-based architects Montgomery Sisam along with local partners DDL Studio, is worth CI$898,285, officials have now confirmed. The overall cost to complete the project is estimated to be up to $16 million. The designers, however, will not only draw up the plans but they will also be working out the final price tag as part of this specific deal with the Cayman government which will in turn shape the next tender for a contractor.This first tender in the project was, the Ministry of Health confirmed, managed by the Central Tenders Committee, supported by the procurement office, which carried out a prequalification process. Five bidders submitted applications, four of which, officials said, qualified to bid on the contract.
The facility, which will be in East End, will incorporate a central building and a series of nine small cottages, each of which can accommodate six patients. A main building and seven of the cottages will likely be developed in the initial phase of construction, and the rest will be built in the future as demand dictates, officials said in a release last week announcing the award to Montgomery Sisam to design the facility.
The facility is scheduled to be completed by April 2019.
Category: Health, Local News, Mental Health
No they wont. Cant you see that this is a solution.
0
0
I hope the government sees fit to bestow major concessions for this project as they have with all of those who could have affoded to pay for previous projects in the past. This is for a majority of Caymanians/locals so lets see what happens.
1
0
We need to start educating our men that sowing their oats about the place, bringing babies into the world, and not raising and taking care of them, is ruining our families and society as a whole. Young ladies with the looks need to realize this too. The more children we have without fathers and mothers, is the worse Cayman will be; is the more we will have mentally ill or disturbed youngsters.
Never before do we need to start teaching our children self-respondibility and the proper rearing of families. And we have to always fight against the demons of lust, immodesty, greed, drug abuse, and domestic violence; or else, Cayman will get worse. Government and finances can do little.
0
0
If it’s hereditary mental disorder then, you can’t fight your genes.
0
0
Oh my Lord, our children will be laden in debt through the shortsightedness of our current government.
3
1
That $16 millions is only an estimate , not final cost .
0
1
Muppet, the cost of not doing it will and probably is already more…police time, social service time, court time all for people who need help …
0
0