Mental health facility design contract worth $900k

(CNS): The contract to design the Cayman Islands’ first-ever dedicated mental health facility, won by Toronto-based architects Montgomery Sisam along with local partners DDL Studio, is worth CI$898,285, officials have now confirmed. The overall cost to complete the project is estimated to be up to $16 million. The designers, however, will not only draw up the plans but they will also be working out the final price tag as part of this specific deal with the Cayman government which will in turn shape the next tender for a contractor.This first tender in the project was, the Ministry of Health confirmed, managed by the Central Tenders Committee, supported by the procurement office, which carried out a prequalification process. Five bidders submitted applications, four of which, officials said, qualified to bid on the contract.

The facility, which will be in East End, will incorporate a central building and a series of nine small cottages, each of which can accommodate six patients. A main building and seven of the cottages will likely be developed in the initial phase of construction, and the rest will be built in the future as demand dictates, officials said in a release last week announcing the award to Montgomery Sisam to design the facility.

The facility is scheduled to be completed by April 2019.

Category: Health, Local News, Mental Health