Man stabbed in leg during GT fight

(CNS): Police are investigating another violent altercation after a man said he was assaulted and stabbed in the leg by a man he knew in the early hours of Sunday morning (13 August) at McField Square, George Town. Police had been called to the central area of the capital at about 2am after a report of a fight was made to 911 but said there was no one at the scene when they arrived. However, later that morning a man reported to police that he had been stabbed in the leg and assaulted at McField Square by a man whom he knew. The victim has since been treated at the Cayman Islands Hospital and released.

Police said they are now investigating the matter and anyone with information is asked to call George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can also be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

Category: Crime, Local News