Man found adrift in Gulf could be missing local
(CNS): The RCIPS said they were unable to confirm whether a man found in poor health, adrift in a boat in the Gulf of Mexico, could be one of two local men who set off on a fishing trip more than a month ago and have not been seen since. Chadwick Bodden and Edward Henricks-Hydes (a.k.a. Edward Rivers) were last seen on 23 June before departing on a fishing trip to 60 Mile Bank, but they were reported missing when they failed to return after a week. Police have not said if the man found by the Mexican authorities this week is one of the two but investigations are underway.
“We can confirm that information was received that earlier this week a man was found adrift in a boat in Gulf of Mexico. He is in very poor health and enquiries are continuing with regard to the confirmation of his identity as one of the two missing men,” an RCIPS spokesperson stated Thursday.
The two men went to sea in a 30ft canoe equipped with a 60HP Endura outboard motor.
According to the Mexican report Edward said that Chadwick has passed. I hope and pray it’s inaccurate speculation and somehow somewhere Chadwick turns up. The article says he dived for food but didn’t surface again. That sounds like Chadwick he was a very accomplished diver and fisherman, and a very nice person. We can only wait until Edward can give a full account of what happened, and still then we might not know more. My heartfelt thoughts and prayers to Chadwick’s family and friends, and happiness for those who were lucky enough to have Edward returned to them.
“inaccurate speculation”? Duffus, he was the survivor. He wouldn’t be speculating as to where he is.
Apologies for hope, in circumstances where the full facts remain unknown to most of us at present.
Praying for Chadwick. His shipmate must be in a horrible state of mind. Glad to have him back but only wished that it was the both of them.
This is an amazing testament of the his will to survive. 44 days (give or take) at sea with nothing but his wits and the passing rain showers for sustenance. Very happy for him & his family. They must be so relieved and overjoyed. Thoughts are still with Chad & his family as we all await to hear of another amazing rescue (hopefully) or of receiving closure.
I can’t even stop drinking for 44 days…this guy is amazing!
Maybe someday you will be rescued as well
Are there any updates on how the person is doing and his identity?
Check Cayman 27. It’s Edward.
Wait and you will hear the entire story. May he will write a book.
he was found check CaymanMarlRoad
http://www.nydailynews.com/amp/news/world/fisherman-survives-438-days-lost-sea-article-1.2435333
Excellent read and a touching story.
I pray that we can get Chadwick back. Too many young Caymanian men are lost in one way or the other. We need our men.
Lord send Chadwick back to us.
There is video on Mexican tv showing Edward alive. He was in bad shape but is walking and talking now. His friend apparently tried to swim to get help and his whereabouts and fate are still unknown
How difficult is it to confirm the identity of the man? It’s been two days already!
This must be very hard on the poor men’s families.
Don’t forget that we the public will know nothing until after direct family members have been informed.
the one found…you can see video of him on youtube in mexico
as always…i bet many ships crossed and wouldnt stop?
Some law may be of assistance – R v. Dudley & Stephens (1884) 14 QBD 273
Harsh and with no evidence for you to form that view other than pure supposition.
Poor taste comment
Didn’t they go together? Why was only one found?
Rather ridiculous question, don’t you think? Could be any number of reasons. This one is lucky to still be alive; perhaps the other one just wasn’t as strong.
Have you never watched Alive?
Be patient. You will hear the story soon.
Really? Are you that ignorant to ask such a naive and dumbass question. The ONE fact we know is that they went together….DUHHHHH……however there are many more facts that are unaswered and we may never know what actually happened in this matter. Next time, THINK before you speak or in this instance write.
please!!! exercise a little of your brain before you ask ‘why was only one found’. We are talking about the big, wide, open sea here. Lot’s of things could have happened. Be thankful that one managed to return with his life. Mother always said ‘ the sea is a good slave but a bad master’
currents always go towards gulf of mexico…tha why them east enders some years ago wete found in same area?😧
Let’s all hope for the best. If it is him it’ll be one hell of a story.
Right about that one, id take chances and sell my rights for hollywood fame if surviving that long
Praying that it is one of our men and praying for a speedy and successful recovery.
You should have prayed BEFORE they left. Not that it matters…
You go offshore, you need satphone or epirb. No god will help you.
Typical atheist we have among us these days which sadly is growing, who have no place in our Christian country.If it were not for the grace of God, he would not be found.
Yeh, cos that worked so well for the missing gentleman…This country is not Christian, it is run by preachers who mostly want to line their own pockets using you as the dupes to pay for it…Churches are run by men…if you need a church it is probably because you are incapable of thinking for yourself.
Hope when you get in TROUBLE, you don’t call on God.
