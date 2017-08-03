Man found adrift in Gulf could be missing local

(CNS): The RCIPS said they were unable to confirm whether a man found in poor health, adrift in a boat in the Gulf of Mexico, could be one of two local men who set off on a fishing trip more than a month ago and have not been seen since. Chadwick Bodden and Edward Henricks-Hydes (a.k.a. Edward Rivers) were last seen on 23 June before departing on a fishing trip to 60 Mile Bank, but they were reported missing when they failed to return after a week. Police have not said if the man found by the Mexican authorities this week is one of the two but investigations are underway.

“We can confirm that information was received that earlier this week a man was found adrift in a boat in Gulf of Mexico. He is in very poor health and enquiries are continuing with regard to the confirmation of his identity as one of the two missing men,” an RCIPS spokesperson stated Thursday.

The two men went to sea in a 30ft canoe equipped with a 60HP Endura outboard motor.

