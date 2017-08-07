Mac escapes charge in casino groping accusation

(CNS): The speaker of the Cayman Islands Legislative Assembly will not face any charges following accusations that he groped a waitress in a Florida casino last month. McKeeva Bush had been arrested after the woman alleged that the veteran politician had touched her inappropriately while she was serving at the casino in Coconut Creek, South Florida. Although the Seminole police department said at the time that the woman made a sworn affidavit and CCTV footage had been recovered, officials there have now confirmed that no charges will be filed.

Bush had protested his innocence from the moment his mug shot appeared online and the details of the allegations emerged, and he implied, through his attorney, that the episode was a cultural misunderstanding. He filed a not guilty plea after he was released from jail, having deposited a $1,000 cash bond. Soon afterwards returned to Cayman.

Ron Ishoy, from the Florida State Attorney’s Office, confirmed that the case was not going ahead and a full explanation would be released this week. “The Broward State Attorney’s office in Fort Lauderdale filed paperwork …noting that it will not file a charge of misdemeanour battery against William Bush.”

He said that an announcement of “no information” had been made regarding the allegations. Bush is also expected to have his $1,000 bond returned now that charges will not be laid.

In a statement on Friday, issued through his attorney Keith Seltzer, Bush said, “The last few weeks have been very difficult for both me and my family and the support we have received has helped us get through these difficult times.”

Commenting on the news that he will not be prosecuted, Bush posted his often repeated mantra on his Facebook page over the weekend that “if our hands are clean and our hearts pure our God will never, never forsake us”.

