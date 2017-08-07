Mac escapes charge in casino groping accusation
(CNS): The speaker of the Cayman Islands Legislative Assembly will not face any charges following accusations that he groped a waitress in a Florida casino last month. McKeeva Bush had been arrested after the woman alleged that the veteran politician had touched her inappropriately while she was serving at the casino in Coconut Creek, South Florida. Although the Seminole police department said at the time that the woman made a sworn affidavit and CCTV footage had been recovered, officials there have now confirmed that no charges will be filed.
Bush had protested his innocence from the moment his mug shot appeared online and the details of the allegations emerged, and he implied, through his attorney, that the episode was a cultural misunderstanding. He filed a not guilty plea after he was released from jail, having deposited a $1,000 cash bond. Soon afterwards returned to Cayman.
Ron Ishoy, from the Florida State Attorney’s Office, confirmed that the case was not going ahead and a full explanation would be released this week. “The Broward State Attorney’s office in Fort Lauderdale filed paperwork …noting that it will not file a charge of misdemeanour battery against William Bush.”
He said that an announcement of “no information” had been made regarding the allegations. Bush is also expected to have his $1,000 bond returned now that charges will not be laid.
In a statement on Friday, issued through his attorney Keith Seltzer, Bush said, “The last few weeks have been very difficult for both me and my family and the support we have received has helped us get through these difficult times.”
Teflon Mac, slippier than slime, greasier than a Walmart parking lot. The man who keeps on giving. Imagine having nothing interesting to read all day if not for Mac. Surely much more interesting than the other blowhard currently in power. Keep up the great job Mac!
McKeeva Bush is either a gambling addict or he is so much in debt (to lawyers) that he needs to gamble to supplement his income- or both. Either way, he needs professional counselling and hope he realizes that and seeks same. He is an embarrassment to elected public officials and to the voting public at large!!
It’s time for an exclusive interview with the casino worker now. Let’s see what SHE has to say.
Oh and McKeeva, you’ve got a gambling problem. You need help.
Personally, I think the Cayman people need help!
I can’t believe he just invoked God’s name. Somebody need to wash him dutty teef mout out wid soap.
And I repeat;
“Regarding the actual allegations – I am awaiting the release of CCTV footage. …”
The above remark resulted in an onslaught of insults and all sorts in my direction.
People were calling for McKeeva’s resignation, calling him all sorts of all kinda sorts … off of an arrest, NOT CHARGE, initiated by the claims of some casino worker in Florida, USA … in the absence of any concrete evidence whatsoever.
Fortunately, some of us have been around the block enough times to sniff out b.s. when it’s in the air – or maybe it is a case of not being blinded by hatred and influenced by popular opinion and group-think.
At the very least – give the benefit of the doubt considering the circumstances.
I await to hear what becomes of the casino worker.
Surely our hard-working media houses will stay on top of such a salacious story.
Then again, maybe not, as we see very little effort was made to sensationalise this latest development when compared to the initial arrest.
– Whodatis
P.S. Gwan big Mac!
Word to the wise tho … stay ya’ ass outta dem casinos from now on! If anything, go hit a few rounds with “Señor Presidente Gato-Grabber” … if need be.
😉
‘ our hard-working media houses’ Now that’s an oxymoron…
Most of us have been able to live our whole lives without ever being accused of such things. Its easy. And why are you putting down the casino worker? If she’s so untrustworthy what does that say about the customers?
If you are not in a casino with your hands where they shouldn’t be then you wont have to worry about divine intervention.
Instead of returning the bond, Big Mac has asked his lawyer to place it on Red 63 for one roll of the dice.
