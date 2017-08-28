Local man denies raping baby-mother

(CNS): A George Town man has denied raping and assaulting his former girlfriend, who is the mother of one of his children, in April of this year and accused her of lying out of jealousy. Gary William Hurlston (45) was on trial Monday facing charges of rape, assault and abduction after his victim claimed he attacked her in a car outside her home. The woman says that Hurlston had come to the house where she was staying to talk about their child, but when she got in the car to speak with him he began touching her inappropriately.

He became angry when she refused his advances and began punching her in the head and upper body. She told the police that he grabbed her arms and ripped off her underwear and raped her despite her pleas for him to stop. She sustained several injuries and was treated in hospital after the fact and reported the assault.

However, during a police interview after his arrest Hurlston emphatically denied the violent rape.

At first he remained silent, taking his right literally, refusing even to say ‘no comment’ or anything at all during the interview for quite some time, but in the end he told the police his side of the story.

He said the woman was jealous because he had moved on with his life and she was trying to undermine his new relationship. Hurlston accused the victim, who he said was married to another man who is in jail, of being a prostitute and told police that he “did not rape whores” and she was “a nasty person” who was sending text messages to his new partner trying to mess things up because she was after his money.

He said she had made similar allegations to his current girlfriend before and none of it was true, and he urged the police to ask his partner about the messages.

Hurlston bragged about not paying the woman child support and not wanting to have a relationship with her, but he said that she wanted to have sex with him so he had continued to use her for sexual gratification. Hurlston denied the rape and violence allegations and said that he had had sex with her on the day in question but it was at a friend’s yard in the afternoon and not in a car outside her house at night.

The case continues.

