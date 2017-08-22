Local cancer data on men still falling short

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Cancer Registry is still battling to collect the data it needs to better understand the local prevalence rates to help develop strategies to mitigate the risks associated with the disease. Although the register has seen an impressive monthly increase of 50% in the number of patients voluntarily submitting data about the disease since the beginning of this year, officials have now said that only 30% of registrants are men. Since government reacted to the opposition to a mandatory cancer register by withdrawing the legislation, researchers have become heavily dependent on physicians and charities persuading patients to take part.

Cancer Registrar Amanda Nicholson said she was pleased with the increase in numbers as 340 people are now registered which will help with the understanding of cancer trends here. She credited the increase in new registrants to the support of a good network of medical professionals and cancer organisations such as the Cayman Islands Cancer Society and the Breast Cancer Foundation.

“They understand the significant benefits of the Cancer Registry and its critical role in informing and implementing national strategies to reduce cancer risks among the population, through data collection and data mining,” Nicholson said, but raised concerns about the shortage of data regarding men.

“We do not have nearly as many men registering as women, which is surprising since slightly more men than women are diagnosed with cancer,” she said. “We need more men in Cayman to come forward and register. Help us to create a more comprehensive cancer registry that will benefit not only you but the community, the region and the world.”

More people are becoming aware of the register, what it is for, how to register, why it is important and the steps being taken to protect personal information. But the issue of confidentiality has been the major stumbling block to getting a mandatory register which could help researchers understand the real position of the disease. However, experts are continuing to press home the message that all information included in the registry is confidential and anonymised, which means names are excluded, before being entered into a database designed by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and customised to fit the needs of Cayman’s unique community.

“No member of the public, but the Cancer Registrar, has access under any circumstances to this database. This knowledge, and the education of the public by local doctors, cancer organisations and the media has led to greater co-operation, support and disclosure by residents to the Cancer Registry,” Nicholson said.

Data collected by the Cancer Registry can be compared with other Caribbean countries and worldwide. This comparison will give the Cayman Islands evidence of any similarities or differences experienced. The ability to compare data will encourage collaboration with other nations and further research. Without this information, it would be difficult to initiate action to decrease the occurrence of cancer in the Cayman Islands.

A health care worker and supporter of the registry, Veronica Seales, encourages cancer survivors and families with a history of the disease to enroll in the registry as an important tool in the multi-faceted efforts to reduce the incidences of cancer in the Cayman Islands.

“As a 35-year veteran of health care and now a survivor of cancer myself, the data compiled by the registry establishes the importance of various treatments available to Caymanian residents, moving our country forward in the global fight against this disease,” she said.

Cancer survivors who wish to register with the Cayman Islands Cancer Registry can contact Nicholson at 244-2560 or by email. Registering is easy, and only takes a couple of minutes. It can be done face to face or via e-mail.

