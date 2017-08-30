banner ad

Land list published with PAC report

| 30/08/2017 | 10 Comments

(CNS): Following a meeting of the Public Accounts Committee earlier this month, PAC Chair Ezzard Miller was able to secure a copy of what has, until now, been the secret list of land parcels that the government plans to sell off. The fact that the government had not revealed the potential sales to the public and was discussing them behind closed doors compounded what was already a controversial issue, as many people no longer see the need for the property to be sold.

But the list of more than 80 properties, three of which have already been sold, is now in the public domain, allowing the people to see exactly which parcels of land government plans to sell or has sold. Most of the plots, which are located across all three islands and all districts, ranging from beachfront tourism zoned plots to slim land-locked parcels without access, have not been sold.

Miller and other members of the PAC queried the decision by government to press ahead with the sale, even though the government now has a surplus, having stabilised the once precarious finances.

The Office of the Auditor General has recommended that government divest land it does not need for operational purposes as a legitimate way of raising cash, but highlighted the need to follow process and ensure that the public purse gets value for money.

In its report about government land in 2015, the OAG found that some 279 pieces of property owned by the government from its inventory of around 575 were non-operational. The chief valuation officer had told the auditors that some land owned by government was a liability.

Government owns the land for a variety of reasons, for example as a result of seizure for debts under the companies law or taken from developers who have not fulfilled their obligation to set aside public land on specific developments. But the OAG also found that in some cases government had purchased land under the political direction of ministers and had paid too much for it.

As a result, the fact that government has until now kept the proposed land sales out of the public domain has led to concerns about possible backroom deals.

The list is now public, and although there is no indication that government intends to do a wider public consultation on the sell-off, people can now contact their MLAs or the minister responsible for lands, Julianna O’Connor-Connolly.

See the list here: Parcels of land that government plans to sell

The full PAC report is in the CNS Library here

  1. Anonymous says:
    30/08/2017 at 1:20 pm

    keep up the good work CNS…….exposed their …..😆




  2. Anonymous says:
    30/08/2017 at 12:44 pm

    I cannot imagine why the need to sell any of it. LEAVE IT




  3. Amar Sheow says:
    30/08/2017 at 12:31 pm

    Is there a fair transparent process in place for giving these Listings to real estate agents equitably so everyone benefits and not just a select few?




  4. Anonymous says:
    30/08/2017 at 11:33 am

    My understanding of these reports was that there were parcels of land that government COULD sell. Not that they were GOING to sell. I seriously doubt that anything would/will be disposed of with due process. As far as I am aware any disposal (selling) of government property MUST to go before the LA. I guess it does suit certain persons to create a nonexistent fuss.




  5. Anonymous says:
    30/08/2017 at 10:53 am

    Wow! Wouldn’t even surprise me if they tried to sell my land and house right from under me!




  6. Anonymous says:
    30/08/2017 at 10:40 am

    Everyone (including 100% of Real Estate Industry) should click on the properties in this link. I was expecting jungle plots in the middle of nowhere – many of these are prime milion-dollar oceanfront residential/hotel tourism that were quietly going to be sold by the handful to crony bidders – OUTRAGEOUS!!!

    Can anyone explain how it could possibly be in the public interest to keep the availability of these lands from the eyes of our hundreds of local realtors that are in the business of bringing bidders?!? Does anyone believe that such an error could be made unintentionally?




  7. Sharkey says:
    30/08/2017 at 10:06 am

    This little bit sounds like take the list of properties and shut
    up , because that’s all we are going to get . How arrogant and disrespectful to the owners and the people who pay their big salary.

    I hope that everyone read my last comment on this subject .




  8. Anonymous says:
    30/08/2017 at 10:02 am

    Ongoing corruption. Simple as that. These aren’t “possible” back room deals, since we can clearly demonstrate that steps have been omitted in an effort to conceal negotiations on their disposal. Arrests should be made.




  9. Anonymous says:
    30/08/2017 at 9:51 am

    Some of these parcels (57A4, 59A41 ,38D26, 59A10, 71A41 for example) should be transferred to the National Trust and preserved in their natural state?




  10. Anonymous says:
    30/08/2017 at 9:18 am

    The Cayman Islands, a tropical paradise run by a bunch of incompetent, thieving donkeys.




