Jamaican fugitive charged with illegal landing

(CNS): A Jamaican national who is on the run from the law in that country appeared in the local summary court, Tuesday, charged with illegal landing, and has been remanded in custody. OBrien Ellis, who is from Westmoreland, is wanted by law enforcement authorities in Jamaica as he is suspected of murder and arson. However, the man has been staying in Cayman for several months having fled the neighbouring country in the wake of the killing he is alleged to have committed. The RCIPS arrested him on Friday following a joint immigration, customs and police raid at an address in Windsor Park.

According to the Jamaican press, the authorities there have begun extradition proceedings to have Ellis returned home to answer questions over the fatal shooting last December of Steadman Sterling, who is believed to be Ellis’ brother.

Ellis was arrested in Windsor Park on suspicion of drug offences as well as the immigration charge, but when he appeared yesterday the magistrate heard that he currently faces just one count of illegal landing and will be back in court early next month.

