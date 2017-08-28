Investigation begins into early morning car fire

(CNS): Police and the Cayman Islands Fire Service are investigating an early morning car fire in George Town at the weekend. Police said that the blaze was reported to the 911 communication centre at around 1:45am on Saturday. The police and fire crews were sent to the fire outside a home on Birch Wood Road, in the Crewe Road area of the capital. The fire service was able to put out the fire and no one was inside the white Honda Stream at the time and no one was injured as a result of the fire. There was also no damage done to any other properties in the surrounding area, the police reported.

Police said they do not yet know the cause of blaze, which is now part of a joint inquiry launched by both the RCIPS and the CIFS.

Anyone with information is asked to call George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

